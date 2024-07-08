Highlights Manchester United are close to signing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and he received high praise from his last manager.

Thiago Motta, the new manager of Juventus, was the Bologna boss last term and likened Zirkzee to Ronaldinho.

Motta and Ronaldinho spent four years together at Barcelona between 2003 and 2007.

It sounds as though Manchester United are closing in on their first signing of the summer, with Joshua Zirkzee set to join the club from Bologna. United are in need of attacking reinforcements after Anthony Martial left the club on a free transfer at the end of last season, and the presence of a buy-out clause in Zirkzee's Bologna contract means this should be an easy deal to get over the line.

Zirkzee is 23 and his career has not all been plain sailing. The Netherlands international joined Bayern Munich with a lofty reputation as a teenager but after five years in Bavaria - with a couple of loan spells at Parma and Anderlecht mixed in - he found a new permanent home in Italy.

The 6ft 4ins striker's record in his first season with Bologna was far from impressive, with just two goals scored, but he found his form during the 2023-24 campaign, netting 12 times and registering seven assists in 37 appearances.

Joshua Zirkzee club stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Bayern Munich 17 4 1 Parma 4 0 0 Anderlecht 47 18 13 Bologna 58 14 9

Thiago Motta's Praise for Zirkzee

'He reminds me of Ronaldinho'

Thiago Motta, who was appointed the new Juventus manager this summer, was the Bologna manager for the vast majority of Zirkzee's two years at the club, and he is a big fan of the Dutchman, mentioning his name in the same breath as Ronaldinho last season.

After Zirkzee scored the winner for Bologna in a game against Lazio in February, Motta, who was Ronaldinho's teammate at Barcelona between 2003 and 2007, said: “He (Zirkzee) said that his idols are Ibrahimovic and Batistuta, who are two excellent players. Seeing him day to day, he reminds me of the Ronaldinho I played with at Barcelona, but I cannot compare him to anyone. He is Joshua, he is special, he enjoys his football and above all works very hard in training.

“Since the first day of pre-season, he has always been the first to arrive at the camp. He has become a leader and it’s all to his credit. We just need to keep accompanying him, because he is certainly on the right path.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee was the only player aged 22 or younger to record 15 or more direct goal contributions in Serie A during the 2023-24 season.

Zirkzee has played for a number of managers during his short career, including Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany. The pair worked together during Zirkzee's loan spell at Anderlecht during the 2021-22 season, when the youngster enjoyed the most prolific season of his career, scoring a total of 18 goals in 46 appearances. Zirkzee also registered 13 assists for Anderlecht.

In terms of his style of play, Zirkzee tends to operate in a deeper role than a traditional No.9, often dropping in to link up play. He ranked among the top five players in Serie A for creating big chances, attempting dribbles and regaining possession in the final third last term, which highlights his capacity to help out with all areas of his team's performance.

Where United Stand on Zirkzee Deal

Decision to be made on structure

United are closing in on signing Zirkzee after agreeing personal terms with the winger and also coming to an agreement over agent's fees. The Guardian says that United are now weighing up whether to pay Zirkzee's 40 million euro release clause, or negotiate a higher fee that would allow United to pay in installments.

If United choose to trigger the release clause, they will be liable to pay the full transfer fee up front. Given United are in the market for several players this summer, and cash flow may be tight due to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, they might decide that it is worth paying a larger overall fee but spread out over a period of several years.

United are also in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer, with Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite among their targets, and it is reported that United's new sporting director, Dan Ashworth, will be entrusted with making a decision on how United should progress with the structure of the Zirkzee deal.