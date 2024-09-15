Key Takeaways The Chicago Bears haven't been to the NFL Playoffs since the 2020 season.

Chicago went 8-8 during the 2020 campaign and only reached the playoffs because the postseason field expanded that season.

The Bears took an ugly 21-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card Round.

While the Chicago Bears are one of the oldest and most iconic franchises in the NFL , the truth is that they haven’t been to the playoffs much in recent years.

Things may end up turning around on that front as the team now has Caleb Williams , who may be the first generational quarterback talent in the team’s century-plus-long history. For now, though, the last Bears playoff team is from a few years back.

The Bears predate the NFL, starting as the independent Decatur Staleys and then becoming the Chicago Staleys in the American Pro Football Association (APFA), the league that ultimately became the National Football League.

And for the first 40-plus years of existence, the franchise was incredibly successful, winning eight NFL championships in the pre-merger era.

Since the AFL and NFL merged to give us the Super Bowl era, the Bears have been up and down. They've made the playoffs 16 times since 1970, playing in two Super Bowls and famously winning one at the conclusion of the 1985 season.

However, since legendary Bears head coach (and player) Mike Ditka was fired following the 1992 season, the team has struggled, making the postseason just seven times in the last 30-plus years.

Still, the playoff drought that the Bears are in now is not the longest in franchise history by any means. After the Bears’ last pre-merger NFL Championship in 1963, Chicago missed the playoffs for 13 consecutive campaigns. Yes, it was much harder to make the playoffs back then as far fewer teams got in, but the 2024 Bears are still a ways off of anything resembling that mark, or even the seven-year absence they had from 2011 to 2017.

With Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze now in the fold, the Bears could be returning to the playoffs soon. But before that happens, let’s take a look at the last time the franchise was there.

The Chicago Bears Haven't Made the NFL Playoffs Since 2020

The Bears shook up the coaching staff ahead of the 2020 campaign

When the Bears took Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft , it marked the third time in just eight drafts that the team took a quarterback with a top-11 selection.

First, there was North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 in 2017, and then Ohio State’s Justin Fields at No. 11 in 2021 before Chicago took the USC whiz kid in this past draft.

Obviously, neither Trubisky nor Fields ultimately worked out, or the team wouldn’t have taken the next guy. That said, there were moments where it looked like each could develop into the franchise quarterback the Bears have been looking for since Sid Luckman took his last snap in 1950.

For Trubisky, those moments included the 2018 season when he led his team to the playoffs and then again when he helped his squad make the postseason in 2020.

Organizationally, the Bears' issues run deeper than just quarterback, though. The 2020 season was the third of head coach Matt Nagy’s four seasons in charge, and it came after a major coaching staff shakeup following an 8-8 campaign in 2019. Out was offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich and several of his assistants, as former Cincinnati Bengals OC Bill Lazor came in to take over the offense.

That change, combined with Trubisky playing relatively well (when he actually played), a career year for David Montgomery, a good Bears defense, of course, and a weak NFC overall led to the team making the playoffs.

The 2020 Bears’ Playoff Season

The Bears can thank a weak NFC for their most recent postseason appearance

Ahead of the 2020 NFL season, the Bears declined to pick up Trubisky’s fifth-year option, meaning he was likely out in Chicago without an incredible campaign. The organization also brought in Super Bowl-winning backup Nick Foles to compete for the starting job.

Trubisky started the first two games of the season and won them both, despite not playing all that well. In Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons , Trubisky again played poorly and Nagy benched him in favor of Foles, who led a 16-point comeback and won the game to push the Bears to 3-0 on the season.

Foles then became the starter, but despite winning two of the next three, he only managed a 2-5 record as the QB of record that season.

Nagy would eventually give the job back to Trubisky in Week 12, and while the Bears lost back-to-back division games to the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions , Trubisky then helped rip off three straight wins over the Houston Texans , Minnesota Vikings , and Jacksonville Jaguars to bring the team to eight wins on the season.

In many years, eight wins will get you a pick in the top half of the following spring's draft. In the 2020 NFC, though, that was enough to get the Bears into the playoffs as a No. 7 seed, earning them a date with the second-seeded New Orleans Saints .

That’s because of the 10 teams vying for the final wild-card spot (this was the year the playoffs expanded to seven teams from each conference), only the Arizona Cardinals finished .500, while the other eight finished with a losing record.

Drew Brees and the Saints were four wins better than the Bears that season and hosted the Wild Card Round matchup between the two teams, but it wasn’t exactly a blowout.

The game ended 21-9, with the Bears' defense holding the explosive Saints offense to a respectable 21 points. However, Trubisky completed 19 passes for just 199 yards and only managed to put three points on the board until hitting tight end Jimmy Graham in the end zone for a meaningless six points as time expired.

That was the last pass Trubisky would ever throw in a Bears uniform, and the fact that it was a touchdown that didn’t help his team at all was a poetic end to his career with Chicago.

