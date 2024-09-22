Key Takeaways The Las Vegas Raiders franchise hasn't made the NFL Playoffs since the 2002 season.

The Raiders' last postseason victory came against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game.

The Raiders have only made the postseason twice since their last playoff victory.

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled in recent years but, overall, have experienced a lot of success since the franchise's first season of professional football in 1960.

The Raiders, who were one of the original AFL franchises, have been in the playoffs 23 times, own a 25-20 record in the postseason, and have won three Super Bowl titles in five appearances. However, the team hasn’t won a playoff game in quite a while.

It's not rocket science to say that in order to win a playoff game, you first need to make the playoffs, something the Raiders have only done twice in the last 20 years. And in both the 2016 and 2021 playoffs, the team lost in the Wild Card Round.

This is the kind of drought that longtime owner Al Davis could never have dreamed of. From 1967 to 1985, the Raiders missed the playoffs just four times and made four Super Bowls, winning three. In those days in the AFL and then the NFL following the merger, it was rarer for the Raiders to go one-and-done in the postseason than it was for them to go on a run to the Big Game.

Nowadays, that is a lot different, and it’s hard to imagine that the 2024 Raiders will be the team to break this playoff losing streak. So, this streak may climb to 22 seasons since the Raiders have not won a playoff game since the postseason following the 2002 campaign.

Currently, only the Miami Dolphins have gone longer without winning a playoff game.

Related Ranking the 5 Best Las Vegas Raiders Players of All Time The Raiders have always been one of the most feared franchises in the NFL, and a lot of that is thanks to these five players.

The Las Vegas Raiders Haven't Won an NFL Playoff Game Since 2002

The Raiders went 11-5 during the 2002 regular season

Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

The last time the Raiders were consistently good was in the early 2000s. During that time, with Jon Gruden and then Bill Callahan as head coach and Rich Gannon at quarterback, the team made the playoffs three times in a row, from 2000 to 2002.

In each of those three playoff appearances, the Raiders refused to go down without a fight, winning at least one playoff game each season.

The third and final season of this Raiders run is the most interesting because it was the first season under Bill Callahan after Jon Gruden was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .

That team had boldfaced names such as Gannon, Jerry Rice, Tim Brown, Rod Woodson, Charles Woodson, and Bill Romanowski, which is why they were able to win so many games, both in the regular season and in the playoffs.

During the 2002 regular season, the Raiders were (mostly) dominant, save for a four-game losing streak (two of which came in overtime) from Week 6 to Week 9. Outside of that, the team lost just one game and finished the season 11-5.

The Raiders had the No. 1 overall offense in the NFL that season, putting up a league-leading 6,237 yards that season and averaging the second-most points with 28.1 per game, helping Gannon earn NFL MVP honors. And that offense was on full display in the playoffs.

After a first-round bye as the top team in the AFC, Oakland hosted the New York Jets and trounced Gang Green by a score of 30-10. After that game, the Raiders played what would become their most recent playoff win.

The 2002 Raiders Playoff Win vs. the Tennessee Titans

The Raiders dominated the Titans before losing the Super Bowl to the Buccaneers

David Madison/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans were the No. 2 seed in the AFC in 2002, and after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers by a field goal in the Divisional Round, the team traveled to the West Coast to face the Raiders in the AFC Championship Game.

The Titans were no pushover. They also went 11-5 in the regular season, and with Steve McNair and Eddie George in the backfield, they had an explosive offense as well. That said, there is a difference between a good offense and the best offense in football, and the Raiders showed that in the AFC title game.

The game was a back-and-forth affair with the Raiders taking a 14-7 lead early before the Titans answered to go up 17-14. However, Gannon hit tight end Doug Jolley with a minute to go in the first half to go back in front, which started a 27-7 run to close the game and give the Raiders the win.

As far as the last playoff win in franchise history, this was a pretty dominant one, which Raiders fans should remember fondly.

Unfortunately, what Raiders fans remember even better is not so good, and that is what happened two weeks later.

After making the Super Bowl, things started falling apart for Oakland. First, All-Pro center Barret Robbins disappeared ahead of the Big Game. He would eventually return, but he entered rehab and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after absconding to Tijuana before this matchup.

The team also seemed a bit psyched out by their former coach on the other sideline, as the Super Bowl opponent was Gruden and the Buccaneers.

In a matchup of the No. 1 offense and No. 1 defense in the NFL, the defensive team won out. Gannon threw a Super Bowl record five interceptions and Bucs defensive backs returned three of them for touchdowns.

The game was never all the close after Tampa Bay took its first lead of the game in the second quarter at 6-3. The Buccaneers ultimately won the game by a score of 48-21.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.