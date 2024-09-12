Key Takeaways The Miami Dolphins currently own the longest streak without a win in the NFL Playoffs.

The last time Miami won a playoff game was the year after legendary quarterback Dan Marino retired.

The Dolphins have made only five postseason appearances since their last playoff victory.

In 2023, the Miami Dolphins were one of the most explosive teams in the NFL , racking up the most total yards in the league (6,822) and scoring the second-most points (496) en route to a postseason berth. The year before, the team also had a top-six offense and played extra football in January.

What else did those two teams have in common, though? Neither won a playoff game, which is something this franchise hasn't done in a long, long time. In fact, every other team in the league has won at least one postseason contest since the Dolphins got their last playoff victory.

On the positive side, the Dolphins are back in the playoff picture every year these days, with head coach Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa , and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle leading the way.

That’s a far cry from what the team did in the 20 years prior to these back-to-back playoff appearances, as the Dolphins only made the postseason twice in that two-decade stretch.

In the last two seasons, the Dolphins have had some of the most talented teams in the league, especially on offense. The problem is that the AFC is loaded right now, and teams like the Kansas City Chiefs , Buffalo Bills , Cincinnati Bengals , and Baltimore Ravens have simply been better. Those first two teams were the ones to end the Dolphins’ season the last two years.

These McDaniel-led squads won’t truly etch their names in Dolphins’ lore until they not only make the playoffs but win there. When they finally break through, it will be the end of the longest current winless streak in the league, as the Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since the 2000 campaign.

The Miami Dolphins Haven't Won an NFL Playoff Game Since 2000

The Dolphins' last playoff win came the year after Dan Marino retired

The Dolphins are a legendary franchise thanks to players like Dan Marino and teams like the 1972 squad, which is still the only undefeated Super Bowl -winning team in NFL history.

Since playing their first season of football in 1966, the Dolphins have been in the playoffs 25 times, with two of those runs ending in championships. In those 25 playoff appearances, the team’s record is 20-23, which is actually pretty solid in the grand scheme of playoff wins and losses.

All that said, going 23 years without playing more than one postseason game obviously isn't a great thing.

So, as we wait to see if the 2024 Dolphins can break this streak and bring a playoff W to South Florida, let’s look back at the last Miami squad to accomplish that feat.

The 2000 Dolphins Playoff Win vs. the Indianapolis Colts

Lamar Smith rushed for 209 yards and the game-winning score in the Dolphins' last playoff win

The 2000 Dolphins’ season was the first in 17 years without Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. Miami was at the tail end of one of the best runs in team history at that time after making 10 postseason appearances with Marino under center.

Despite not having their legendary QB, the Dolphins still had the solid team they had built around him during the latter stages of his career. Running back Lamar Smith and wide receiver Oronde Gadsden were the primary offensive weapons, while the defense was led by future Hall of Famers Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas.

To replace Marino, the Dolphins went with Jay Fiedler, an undrafted journeyman who had spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles , Cincinnati Bengals , Minnesota Vikings , and Jacksonville Jaguars before landing in South Beach. He even spent a season overseas in NFL Europe with the Amsterdam Admirals.

Fiedler wasn’t great in the 2000 season, completing just 57.1% of his passes for just 2,402 yards with 14 touchdowns and an equal number of interceptions. However, he was able to put together a 10-5 record as a starter that season by doing just enough to get wins for his incredible defense.

Miami finished the season 11-5 and won the AFC East. However, with the Tennessee Titans finishing 13-3 and the Oakland Raiders going 12-4, the Dolphins ended up as the No. 3 seed and hosted the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card Round.

The Colts team that the Dolphins faced in that opening-round matchup was a loaded unit led by future Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, and Marvin Harrison Sr. And that’s a team you don’t want to go down to early, but that’s exactly what the Dolphins did, giving up two field goals, a touchdown, and a two-point conversion to go into the half down 14-0.

While Fiedler was throwing three picks, head coach Dave Wannstedt decided to take a different approach and pounded the rock with Smith. The running back responded to the tune of 209 yards on 40 carries, which allowed the Dolphins to control the clock and outscore the Colts 17-3 in the second half to force overtime.

Smith ultimately ended the game with a 17-yard touchdown run in the extra period to give Miami a 23-17 victory. Unfortunately for the ‘Phins, their improbable run with Fiedler ended the next week.

Fresh off a bye, Rich Gannon and the Raiders smoked the Dolphins, beating them 27-0 in another three-INT game from the Miami QB. That would end the team’s run and make the 2000 season the last time the Dolphins won a playoff game.

