Key Takeaways The New Orleans Saints haven't made the NFL Playoffs since Drew Brees retired following the 2020 season.

Salary cap issues have hindered New Orleans' ability to rebuild.

Brees' career ended with a postseason loss to Tom Brady and the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Longtime fans of the New Orleans Saints know all about bad football and not making the NFL postseason. While the team had a lot of success from 2006 to 2020 with head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees, there were a lot of failed campaigns before that magical 15-season run.

The Saints entered the NFL as an expansion team in 1967, and for the first 20 years of the franchise’s existence, it didn’t make the playoffs once. In fact, the team didn’t even have a winning season for those first two decades. The best they ever did was go 8-8 on two occasions, in 1979 and 1983.

New Orleans finally made the playoffs in 1987 and then made the postseason three straight years, from 1990 to 1992. However, they still didn’t win their first playoff game until Jim Haslett made his first (and only) playoff appearance with the team in 2000.

That postseason, the Saints beat their then-NFC West mates, the defending champion St. Louis Rams , in the Wild Card Round.

A few years later, though, Payton and Brees showed up and the Saints went on an incredible run, making the playoffs nine times in 16 seasons and even winning the franchise's lone Super Bowl to cap the 2009 campaign.

The only problem here was that the Saints borrowed from Peter to pay Paul from a salary cap perspective, and when Brees and Payton left following the 2020 and 2021 seasons, respectively, the cupboard was pretty bare.

In 2024, that still remains mostly the case as the team tries to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the New Orleans Saints Mark Brunell turned the expansion Jaguars into a contender before holding a clipboard for two years with the New Orleans Saints.

The New Orleans Saints Haven't Made the NFL Playoffs Since 2020

The Saints haven't made the postseason since Drew Brees retired

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The last time the Saints were in the playoffs was the last time Drew Brees took a snap as quarterback of the franchise. The future Hall of Fame QB capped his 80,358-passing yard, 571-touchdown career by leading his team to the promised land one more time at the age of 41.

Those late Payton-Brees Saints teams had some major problems. They were older and not good enough to truly compete for a Super Bowl title anymore, but they were also too good to tank and start a rebuild. Plus, even if they wanted to go that route, the salary cap was too much of a mess to rebuild even remotely quickly.

So, despite these factors working against the team, the Saints front office reloaded the group that lost in the Wild Card Round the season prior to the Minnesota Vikings and went for one last ride with Payton calling the shots for Brees to execute on the field.

The 2020 Saints’ Playoff Season

Brees ended his career with a loss to Tom Brady

Scott Clause / USATODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Heading into the 2020 NFL season, the Saints were coming off three consecutive double-digit-win seasons and nine straight years of having a top-10 offense. Sure, Brees was getting older and his arm wasn’t near what it was in his prime, but he was still an all-time smart QB who had the accuracy and just enough arm strength to get the job done.

In the offseason prior, the Saints re-signed some key players like Brees and guard Andrus Peat while letting go some others such as safety Von Bell and wide receiver Teddy Ginn Jr. In those players’ place came free agents like Malcolm Jenkins and Emmanuel Sanders.

The 2020 Saints started 1-2 after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers in Weeks 2 and 3, but quickly righted the ship, ripping off nine wins in a row to grow their record to 10-2 heading into their home stretch of the regular season.

Brees and the Saints limped to the finish line a bit, going 2-2 in their final four, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs .

However, a playoff berth was guaranteed with New Orleans posting an incredible 6-0 record against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Carolina Panthers , and Atlanta Falcons that season, becoming the first team in NFC South history to sweep the division.

The irony here was that while the Panthers (5-11) and Falcons (4-12) were terrible that season, the Buccaneers were not. In Tom Brady’s first year in Florida, the team went 11-5 in the regular season and ultimately won the Super Bowl. Still, the Saints had their number in Weeks 1 and 9, beating them 34-23 in the opener and 38-3 eight weeks later.

So, with the second-best record in the NFC behind the 13-3 Green Bay Packers, the Saints hosted the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card Round. In that game, youngster Mitchell Trubisky was no match for Brees, even with the latter being in his 40s, and the home team took care of business, 21-9.

Then, after the 10-6 Los Angeles Rams upset the higher-seeded 12-4 Seattle Seahawks on the road, Brees and Brady got matched up in a final showdown that pitted the Saints against the Buccaneers one last time.

Say what you want about Brees and Brady at this point of their careers, but even if Brees was playing at as high a level as Brady still was (which he wasn’t), it is so incredibly hard to beat a division rival three times in one season. Parity in the NFL — and maybe just the law of averages — dictated that the Buccaneers should come out on top in this one, and that’s exactly what happened.

Brady was just 18-for-33 for 199 yards in this game, but he also had two touchdowns and no interceptions. On the other side, Brees wrapped up his historic career with a whimper, going 19-for-34 for just 134 yards with a touchdown and three picks.

That is not the way Brees deserved to go out, but Saints fans will still look back fondly on that last season the Saints made the playoffs.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.