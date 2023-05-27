The WWE Championship has been one of the top titles in the company for decades now. Giving recognition to a plethora of superstars and moving them to the top, the title has been a dream for everyone to win. In recent years, the world titles have been dominated by "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. However, there are a lot of other superstars as well who had wonderful reigns before and during Roman's meteoric rise.

While the title has not changed a lot in recent years, the last few champions have enhanced the prestige of the WWE Championship. Though there were a lot of short reigns in the past few years prior to Roman's dominant reign, the WWE Universe has loved much of those reigns because of the storylines and in-ring excitement attached to each one. In the history of the WWE Championship, 54 wrestlers have added the title to their resumes. Without further ado, here are the last 10 WWE Championship reigns, ranked from worst to best.

10 The Miz (Elimination Chamber 2020 to Raw - March 1, 2021)

One of the greatest minds in the pro-wrestling industry is The Miz. Being a former WWE Champion, The A-lister knows what it takes to get on the top. This was when he decided to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to pin Drew McIntyre and end his glorious reign. This marked The A-lister's second stint as the WWE Champion. However, it didn't last long.

Bobby Lashley helped The Miz win the WWE Title from McIntyre, and in return, The Almighty was the first man to challenge The A-Lister for the gold. Only eight days into his reign, The Miz dropped the WWE Championship to Lashley.

9 Bobby Lashley (Royal Rumble 2022 to Elimination Chamber 2022)

The Road to WrestleMania 38 featured a lot of short and underwhelming WWE Championship reigns. One of them was when Bobby Lashley held the title after defeating Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2022 following interference from Roman Reigns.

This led to Lashley getting the title and being involved in a lot of fantastic promos. The Almighty was then set to defend the title inside the Elimination Chamber. However, Lashley injured himself in the pod after the glass broke and was taken out by the medical personnel mid-match, allowing Brock Lesnar to win the title.

8 Randy Orton (Hell in a Cell 2020 to Raw - November 16, 2020)

The Viper has had some of the most glorious reigns as the WWE Champion. However, his reign in 2020 was not his best one. After defeating Drew McIntyre in a classic match at Hell in a Cell, the Legend Killer vowed to have a great run as the champion.

However, Orton couldn't defend the title successfully against Drew McIntyre on the November 16, 2020, episode of Monday Night Raw. This marked the end of his 22-day reign and left the WWE Universe stunned. In the end, Randy's tenth reign as WWE Champion didn't really amount to much.

7 Brock Lesnar (WWE Day 1 to Royal Rumble 2022)

Though Brock Lesnar was not initially slated to be in a WWE Championship match at WWE Day 1, he somehow got into a fatal 4-way match. He was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, but The Tribal Chief was reportedly infected by COVID-19, which led to a change of plans.

After being added to the WWE Championship match, Lesnar ensured he won the fatal 5-way match. However, his victory couldn't mark a fantastic reign. He was defeated by Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022 to end an underwhelming reign.

6 Drew McIntyre (November 16, 2020, to Elimination Chamber 2021)

Drew McIntyre's second reign as the WWE Champion was none less than a fantastic one. Holding the title for almost 100 days, The Scottish Warrior proved to be a fighting champion and ensured the WWE Universe was proud of him.

However, after a brutal match at Elimination Chamber 2021, The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to pin McIntyre and win the WWE Championship for the second time in his career.

5 Bobby Lashley (Raw - March 1, 2021, to Raw - Sept 13, 2021)

Bobby Lashley has waited a long time to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. His dream came true when he was aligned with MVP and climbed to the top with his insane power and physique. He made The Miz submit in a lumberjack match to win the title and clinch the accolade for the first time in his career. Lashley had a memorable run before Big E cashed in on him and defeated The All-Mighty. During his reign, Lashley earned a clean sweep over Drew McIntyre in title matches.

4 Brock Lesnar (Elimination Chamber 2022 to WrestleMania 38)

The Beast Incarnate has had a fair share of world title reigns thus far in his career. However, his WWE Championship reign in 2022 was not the best one he had. Holding the title for only 43 days, a fighting and challenging reign is not what one can expect in such a small window of time.

Brock Lesnar defeated the likes of Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Matt Riddle, and AJ Styles, at Elimination Chamber 2022 to get the win. However, he was defeated by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a Winner Takes All match where he lost the title.

3 Big E (Raw - Sept 13, 2021, to WWE Day 1)

After cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, Big E shocked the world and made his dreams come true. Being the second member of The New Day, after Kofi Kingston, to become the WWE Champion, the trio celebrated his tremendous accomplishment.

Living up to the expectations, Big E's title reign was fantastic, consisting of some rock-solid defenses and great promos. However, the New Day member lost the title at WWE Day 1 to Brock Lesnar in a fatal 5-way match.

2 Drew McIntyre (WrestleMania 36 to Hell in a Cell 2020)

After a Royal Rumble victory in 2020 to main eventing WrestleMania and defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre had a blast in 2020. With some fantastic matches following his victory, McIntyre solidified his reign and position on the roster, proving to the world his capabilities and talent.

Though the reign was spot on throughout, Randy Orton's entrance in the title picture turned things around. With his Legend Killer character, Orton was ready for a 14th stint with the WWE Championship. This is when both entered the unforgiving Hell in a Cell structure where The Viper pinned McIntyre to clinch another title victory.

1 Roman Reigns (WrestleMania 38 to Present)

The Tribal Chief has changed the definition of being a champion. After staying on the top for 1,000 days as the Universal Champion, Reigns is near to breaking a lot of Attitude Era records and etching his name in all the history books. However, these 1,000 days are not as the WWE Champion.

Reigns has been the WWE Champion since WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All match to crown himself as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The reign has been fantastic so far and many think that the Head of the Table will take the championship with him at WrestleMania 40 as well.