One of the strangest injury sagas of the late NFL offseason and early regular season has been that of Christian McCaffrey . The San Francisco 49ers star running back and the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has been dealing with a calf issue since early August.

While the calf's proximity to the dreaded Achilles always makes them a bit more of a worry than other ailments, all the reports coming out of the 49ers camp for the longest time were essentially a rehash Aaron Rodgers ' infamous "R-E-L-A-X" quote from 2014.

However, while Rodgers backed up his statement by leading his team to an 11-2 record, a Conference Championship appearance, and his second NFL MVP award after telling everyone to relax, the 49ers have done the opposite.

Despite all the talk that McCaffrey was fine and his preseason and training camp absences were precautionary, when push came to shove, the team announced on the day of their season opener that CMC would be inactive. And now, even his chances of playing in Week 2 seem extremely dubious.

Here, then, are all the latest updates on CMC and his injury, which, worryingly for his fantasy managers and the 49ers faithful, seems to grow in severity by the day.

McCaffrey's Recovery Seems to be Going in the Wrong Direction

All recent reports suggest that he's more likely to sit out Week 2 than to make his season debut

© D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The injury first came to the NFL world's attention in early August, when it was reported that McCaffrey would miss the entire preseason with a calf strain. At the time, CMC said that if those preseason games had been regular season games, he would have been suiting up, and the feeling was that he'd be fine for Week 1.

A week later, in mid-August, CMC was on a side field doing individual work, supporting the assumption that his preseason absence was more precautionary than necessary. On September 3, reports came out that the running back had returned to practice, and there was even more confidence that he wouldn't miss any regular season action.

He was then listed as a limited participant in practice every day in the week leading up to their MNF season opener against the New York Jets . Late in the week, on Friday and Sunday, both general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed confidence that he would play.

As late as Sunday morning, there were reports that CMC was expected to receive a full workload on Monday night, though he was still listed as questionable.

Then, just over an hour before the MNF kickoff, reports came flooding in that, in the end, McCaffrey would be inactive for the team's season opener, even after all that "confidence" everyone had been expressing. Thankfully, backup Jordan Mason filled in and had the game of his life, taking a whopping 28 carries for 147 yards and a score.

The late report on CMC being inactive for the game ruffled some feathers, but every feather was ruffled beyond recognition when Mason was asked after the game when he knew he would be starting, and he replied, "Friday".

Since then, Shanahan has claimed Mason misspoke, though his explanation still doesn't jive with the reports throughout the week that the head coach and GM were "confident" McCaffrey would see a full workload (via KETK):

I never told Jordan he was going to start. I told him he had to be ready a bunch, but that might've been [Robert Turner Jr.] or somebody trying to pump him up. I knew he was going to have to play a lot, told him that it wasn't going to be like usual. He was going to be a No. 2 back that was splitting a lot of the time, but he didn't know for sure he was doing that until today.

Whatever the truth of the matter, things have gotten worse for McCaffrey and his lower leg, as not only is he dealing with the calf strain, but now, according to Shanahan, he is experiencing tendinitis in his Achilles, which is extremely worrisome.

While one report now says that CMC could have played if it were a playoff game, another says that there is a "real chance" McCaffrey sits out again in Week 2, while still another says that his presence on the field in Week 2 "feels like a long shot".

For what it's worth, McCaffrey was listed as a limited participant in practice again on Wednesday, so make of that what you will.

In the meantime, Mason is likely to continue to see a hefty load, with Deebo Samuel Sr. subbing in the backfield to spell him. Samuel chipped in eight carries for 23 yards and one TD on the ground in Week 1. They will hope that this formula does enough to make up for CMC's absence if the All-Pro does indeed sit out their matchup with the 1-0 Minnesota Vikings .

Check back for more updates as they roll in!

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.