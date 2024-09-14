Key Takeaways Ricky Pearsall is working out again, two weeks after surviving a near-fatal gunshot wound.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says the team is still taking a day-to-day recovery approach.

Pearsall was selected in the first round of the 2024 draft, and offers versatility as a receiver.

It's only been two weeks since San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall narrowly avoided a life-threatening gunshot wound during an attempted robbery, but the chances of his debut arriving sometime before the team's Week 9 bye are miraculously growing by the day.

While speaking to reporters on Friday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Pearsall has already resumed conditioning work and weight training at the team facility. Uplifting news on the first-round draft pick, who also traveled with his teammates for their upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings .

I was just talking to him yesterday. He just started working out again. I think it was a weight room workout yesterday. But yeah, he’s back to conditioning, getting back into football shape, and getting back to [being] healthy... It's been a good step this week...

It's unclear when Pearsall will be fully cleared for action, but the fact it's even a conversation remains stunning. The 24-year-old was shot in the chest near Union Square in San Francisco on Aug. 31, and the bullet then exited out his back without striking any vital organs or bones. The suspect is a California teen who faces multiple charges, including attempted murder.

When Could Pearsall Return?

49ers haven't revealed a clear timeline

robert kupbens-usa today sports

The 49ers will be without Pearsall for all of September, at the minimum, since his placement on the non-football injury list makes him ineligible for the first four games of the 2024 season. They're taking the appropriate day-to-day approach in the meantime, but Shanahan did note that a bullet wound like Pearsall's "surprisingly heals a lot faster than you would think."

Pearsall's first NFL training camp didn't start on a positive note, either. He was sidelined for the 49ers' preseason games due to a partially dislocated shoulder suffered in early August, and while he returned to practice just days before the robbery attempt, it's possible that he wouldn't have been ready to play in their regular-season opener against the New York Jets .

The vast majority of fans and draft analysts couldn't have expected the 49ers to spend their first-round pick on Pearsall, let alone a receiver. Their high-octane offense ranked second in the league in yards per game (398.4) and third in points (28.9) last season, and superstars Christian McCaffrey , Deebo Samuel Sr. , and Brandon Aiyuk logged 80-plus targets apiece.

49ers' Vision for Pearsall

Pearsall will offer versatility to a talented offense

Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports

With clear competition in the receiver room, Pearsall didn't appear to be a logical choice for the 49ers, especially since the team entered the draft without a first-round pick in 2022 and 2023. But by taking Pearsall at No. 31 overall, the 49ers secured the fifth-year option on his rookie deal -- not to mention, the futures of Samuel and Aiyuk were cloudy in the spring.

Shanahan explained in April that they wanted another receiver capable of setting up outside and inside, and they determined that the Florida product was the cost-effective option. In his senior season with the Gators, Pearsall racked up 965 receiving yards on 65 receptions with four touchdowns, and also logged 62 rushing yards with a pair of scores on the ground.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Ricky Pearsall started all 12 games at receiver for Florida in 2023, and led the team in receptions (65), receiving yards (965), and receiving yards per game (80.4).

The 49ers aren't playing at full strength right now -- McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve with lingering leg injuries on Saturday -- but their offense shouldn't struggle much as Pearsall recovers, both physically and mentally. Still, the team has high hopes for the youngster, and considering how close Pearsall's life was to ending, his first NFL snaps will warrant attention.

Sources: 49ers via YouTube, Florida Press Notes, NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.