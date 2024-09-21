The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle the injury bug, and they'll now be without their star tight end for their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Tight end George Kittle has been ruled OUT for Week 4, according to the 49ers.

The 49ers will now be without star RB Christian McCaffrey for at least four weeks , Deebo Samuel also ruled out for Week 3, and now their no.1 tight end is out for at least this week.

Kittle Has Experienced Hamstring Tightness This Week

Did not practice on Thursday and Friday.

It's been a tough season for the 49ers so far on the injury front. Christian McCaffrey is on injured reserve with tendonitis, Deebo Samuel is out a couple of games with a calf strain and now we don't know how long Kittle will be out for.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan gave some comments on Thursday on Kittle's (and CB Charvarius Ward's) status on Thursday, acknowledging there was a possibility both could miss Week 3's game.

They complained of some soreness after practice, and they came in this morning with it. So we weren't going to put them out there today and have them get real hurt.

With Kittle now ruled out, the attention turns to how Brock Purdy will be able to handle missing his workhorse back and his reliable tight end. Jordan Mason should continue getting plenty of carries , and this may be time for Brandon Aiyuk to finally make his presence felt , coming off a prolonged holdout and freshly signed contract extension.

How Will The 49ers Match Up With The Rams?

The Rams are battling their own injury bug, missing their top two WRs.

Credit: © Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

If there's any consolation for the 49ers, at least for Week 3, it's that their division rivals are also battling a terrible injury bug, as both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are out for Week 3, with Nacua having been placed on injured reserve .

In addition to their top two receivers being ruled out this week, the Rams are also missing two starting offensive linemen, with Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson both battling injuries.

Both units are incredibly banged up going into Sunday's game, so we'll see who's able to be more resourceful, particularly on offense.

It will likely come down to who can be more resourceful between Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Shanahan holds a 10-5 record over McVay in head coaching battles, though McVay's Rams did win in their lone playoff battle, a 20-17 win in the 2021-22 NFC Championship game.

Check back here for more updates regarding George Kittle as we get new information.