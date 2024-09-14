Key Takeaways Keenan Allen may not play due to heel injury, repeating an issue from last year

Rome Odunze's MCL sprain might not sideline him, but pain tolerance is a concern

Potential lack of key receivers could limit Bears' offensive complexity against Texans

The Chicago Bears are looking to keep it rolling against the Houston Texans on NFL Sunday Night Football. After an emotional comeback victory in Week 1, they may have to go into Week 2 without some of their best receiving options in Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze .

Allen is dealing with a heel injury that forced him out of last Sunday’s game. The injury has been recurring from training camp and worsened as the game went on. What’s even more concerning is that Allen missed the final four weeks of the regular season last year with the same heel injury. He was not spotted at practice all week as the Bears opted to shut him down for rest.

As for Odunze, the ninth overall pick had a quiet pro debut before injuring his knee while blocking late in the game. After an MRI revealed it as an MCL sprain, the Bears breathed a collective sigh of relief. Pain-tolerance will be the biggest issue, but a limited Friday practice for Odunze at least puts the rookie on track to play Sunday. But of course, we can’t rule out the possibility of the Bears resting him out of caution.

Bears Options if Allen or Odunze Sit

The Bears need someone to step up

One of these receivers seems like they are going to sit out based on reports, with Allen being the more likely candidate. In either case, DeAndre Carter and Velus Jones Jr. should see increased snaps. While Carter will get more traditional usage out wide and maybe in the slot, the Bears have been experimenting with Jones Jr. as a hybrid running back/wide receiver. He could make for an interesting watch on Sunday.

Furthermore, the Bears' offense could be straightforward to defend for the Texans if both guys sit out. Caleb Williams struggled in his debut, only passing for 93 yards while getting a measly 15 on the ground. He needs at least one of these receivers to play in order to add an extra dimension to the offense, otherwise the Texans could feast defensively. Derek Stingley had five interceptions last season and will be matched up with DJ Moore should Allen and Odunze sit.

Bears Snap Counts (%) Player Snap % Total Yards DeAndre Carter 23% 6 Velus Jones Jr. 7% 8 D'Andre Swift 70% 30 Cole Kmet 48% 4

Maybe Chicago will get the run game established. The Texans did just give up over 100 combined rushing yards to Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor. With only 10 carries for 30 yards, D’Andre Swift’s line was a bit misleading. He actually looked pretty good and eventually popped one of those for 20 yards. The game script just wasn’t in his favor as the Bears were forced to pass, down 17-0. Look for Chicago to get him more involved this week.

Cole Kmet could also see increased work. This is a guy who caught 73 passes last season for 713 yards and six touchdowns. He’s forgotten about because of his excellent pass blocking skills, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Bears draw up some plays for him to get Williams going early. Kmet is also a big 6’6 target to look for in the red zone.

Chicago also just called up wide receiver Collin Johnson from the practice squad.

But let’s be honest, this is a young Chicago Bears team who really struggled to find their offensive footing last week. Facing a Houston Texans team that’s already clicking offensively with over 400 yards of total offense in week one. The Texans also doubled Indianapolis’ time of possession last week. It’s a tough task ahead for Chicago, and their +6.5 line reflects that.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.