Key Takeaways Chargers QB Justin Herbert is dealing with an ankle injury and missed practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh is optimistic that Herbert will play on Sunday against the Steelers.

Herbert missed the preseason with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, but didn't miss Week 1.

Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert luckily avoided missing the regular-season opener after dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot during training camp, but a new injury to his right leg could keep him sidelined for Week 3.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that Herbert is dealing with an ankle injury, suffered in the team's' road win over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. The fifth-year starter was listed on Wednesday's injury report and also didn't practice, but Harbaugh sounded optimistic about Herbert's chances of playing this weekend.

Crystal ball? I expect him to [play] -- he's getting better every day. "Last night, we had a meeting with him and he's feeling much better and good today. Right now it's Easton [Stick as the starter]. But we are going to be way over the legal limit of 'what ifs' if this or if that.

The ankle injury occurred during the third quarter, when Herbert tried to escape the pocket but was brought down from behind by Panthers linebacker DJ Johnson. Herbert was also crushed face-first by defensive end Jayden Peevy, and the huge collision trapped Herbert's lower body. He limped off the field and was seen by trainers in the medical tent, but didn't miss a snap.

Herbert reportedly had a significant limp following the game on Sunday, but Harbaugh said on Monday that X-rays on his leg came back negative. If the Chargers are without Herbert against the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming Sunday, they'll turn to backup quarterback Easton Stick , who started four games for the team in 2023.

Source: NFL Network