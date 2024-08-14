Highlights Charlotte and Newcastle could not agree to terms on a deal for Miguel Almiron.

Prior to Almiron and Calvin Stengs, Charlotte worked on a deal for Tottenham's Giovanni Lo Celso.

Charlotte may bring in a smaller signing now, but will swing big again in the winter.

With both clubs sticking to their valuations, Charlotte and Newcastle are no longer in active talks about a potential deal for Miguel Almiron, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Charlotte agreed personal terms with Almiron, who was told he could depart Newcastle this month. Newcastle wanted upwards of $20 million while Charlotte bid an initial $10 million. The two clubs couldn’t find common ground and, barring a last minute change of heart from either, talks are inactive. The clubs never reached an agreement.

The summer transfer window in MLS closes at the end of day on Wednesday.

Charlotte are working on potentially bringing in a player on loan before the window closes, sources say, but it won’t be of the same profile as Almiron. The Paraguay international would have immediately been among the best players in the league.

Almiron, 30, has made 209 appearances for Newcastle after becoming a star in MLS for Atlanta United. The Paraguayan winger starred for Atlanta from 2017-18, winning MLS Cup in 2018. He was an MVP finalist in 2018, finishing second to teammate Josef Martinez, and was named to MLS Best XI in both of his seasons in the league.

Charlotte will reload this winter and don’t want to compromise their ambitions for this valuable designated player slot. Before Almiron, Charlotte had a deal agreed with Feyenoord to sign highly-rated attacking midfielder Calvin Stengs, but after problems with the medical, that deal fell through.

Prior to those deals, Charlotte worked to sign Tottenham and Argentina international Giovanni Lo Celso, but the player couldn’t commit before seeing what options might be on the table at the end of the transfer window, sources say.

Lo Celso, a 28-year-old attacker with 57 caps for Argentina, also would have been viewed among the very best players in MLS. Stengs, 25, was widely praised around MLS when it looked like that deal was happening. Last season he had six goals and 14 assists in 2,111 minutes for Feyenoord.

Charlotte’s squad is strong as is, even if they don’t bring in another attacker beyond the work they’ve already done.

Obviously a deal for Lo Celso, Stengs or Almiron would have been ideal, but Charlotte already sit sixth in the Eastern Conference and have added U.S. international center back Tim Ream, reintegrated Poland international forward Karol Swiderski following a loan to Hellas Verona and also signed talented young Israeli forward Idan Toklomati.

That trio boosts a core around Liel Abada, Adilson Malanda, Ashley Westwood, Kerwin Vargas and more under head coach Dean Smith. The club is on pace to easily have their best season in their brief history, playing their third season in MLS.

This winter Charlotte will still be able to add at least one designated player. If Swiderski were to leave, they’d have another DP slot open to work with.