The Kansas City Chiefs are reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions, though their receiving corps has left something to be desired since shipping Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins .

They attempted to rectify that this offseason by drafting Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and signing Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to a one-year deal in free agency.

Worthy's acquisition has proven to be a boon so far, as the rookie receiver scored two touchdowns in his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Brown, on the other hand, has been dealing with a shoulder injury since training camp, and the latest news about him does not sound good.

Brown's placement on Injured Reserve means he will miss at least the next four games. Head coach Andy Reid went on to confirm today that Brown's recovery will likely take him well past that minimum.

SC joint reconstruction timelines typically have a return to sport rate at >13 weeks, some in the 4-6 month timeline. It's possible that Brown, who was expected to be a game-time decision for Week 2 before this news, will make a quicker recovery, but Chiefs fans and fantast managers should be prepared for the worst.

Hollywood's Star is Fading

Brown will likely find himself deep down the depth chart upon his return

Brown was originally a first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019, coming off a strong college career with the Oklahoma Sooners. However, it was his 4.27 second 40-yard dash time that made him such an intriguing prospect.

Brown never quite developed into the do-it-all Tyreek Hill mold that the Ravens were hoping for, but he proved to be a valuable receiver as Lamar Jackson began his ascent into the upper stratosphere of elite quarterbacks.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Career Stats Year Team Receptions Receiving Yards Yards per Catch Touchdowns 2019 BAL 46 584 12.7 7 2020 BAL 58 769 13.3 8 2021 BAL 91 1,008 11.1 6 2022 ARI 67 709 10.6 3 2023 ARI 51 574 11.3 4

He was ultimately traded to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a first-round pick that would eventually become Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum , playing second fiddle to DeAndre Hopkins and James Conner in the desert.

At first glance, he appeared to be a perfect addition for the Chiefs, whose receiver room was known for its habit of dropping perfectly placed passes by two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes .

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Hollywood Brown has dropped just 23 passes on 525 career targets, never posting a drop percentage higher than 6.0% in any season of his career.

Knowing that he'll now be out for the foreseeable future, Brown's potential for a dream season seems to be down the drain. Rashee Rice has established himself as Mahomes' favorite receiver, and tight end Travis Kelce remains one of the best in the business.

If and when Hollywood returns, he may find himself as nothing more than a benchwarmer, as Worthy, Skyy Moore and Juju Smith-Schuster will all have a chance to earn the snaps he was originally allotted for.

For now, though, the most important thing will be ensuring the 27-year-old returns to full health.

