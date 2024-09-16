The Kansas City Chiefs won a close 26-25 battle with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, but not every player came away unscathed. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is being evaluated for an ankle injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 25-year-old back finished the contest playing 70% of snaps. He had 19 carries for 90 yards, plus five catches on five targets for 21 yards. At the one-yard line, Andy Reid opted to run a play-action pass out of a hybrid pistol-wishbone formation that led to offensive tackle Wanya Morris securing the short touchdown reception. Point being, that goal-line touchdown could've put a feather in the Pacheco's cap and given him an excellent day for NFL Fantasy Football managers.

Reid updated Pacheco's injury status, though there are no further details about the extent of the injury or any corresponding return timeline. Pacheco was seen leaving the stadium on crutches and a walking boot so testing Monday will provide critical updates to his Week 3 status.

Isiah Pacheco, the Chiefs' unsung offensive playmaker

Grinding out the tough yardage, Pacheco opens up the field

The play-action pass can be a deadly tool for NFL offenses. The threat of a running game keeps defenses honest and while Pacheco isn't considered a top-tier running back, his three-down versatility allows the Chiefs to use the entire field. If linebackers can't ease back into coverage, passing lanes upon the middle of the field for Travis Kelce. With defensive lineman and edge pass-rushers minding their run gaps every play, Patrick Mahomes can get that extra half-second to attack defenses vertically with Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice .

Andy Reid isn't yet able to signal what the next steps are for Pacheco.

"The only major injury would be Pacheco, with his ankle. We'll just have to see, he's having some tests done on it now, X-rays, all that stuff, so I don't have anything for you [about] exactly what it is, but he came out with the ankle."

Asked if there was anything he could elaborate on, Reid didn't add much else.

"I don't actually know right now," Reid said. "I've just got to see — they're doing all the stuff right now, so I haven't really had a chance to talk to him or anything there about it."

If forced to miss time, the next Chiefs' running backs on the depth chart are Samaje Perine and undrafted free agent Carson Steele.

