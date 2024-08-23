Enzo Maresca and Cole Palmer have delivered positive news on the latter's condition after an injury scare in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Servette.

In a squad of 42 players, one injury wouldn't usually be too much of a concern. But after Palmer was seen holding his thigh and wincing whilst walking down the tunnel following the Blues' 2-0 Europa Conference League Playoff victory on Thursday, there was a growing concern surrounding a potential setback for last season's top goalscorer.

After a slow first half, which saw Chelsea booed off at half-time, a Christopher Nkunku penalty and Noni Madueke goal fired them to victory in the second period. But when Palmer, who contributed to 22 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League last season, wobbled off, any hard work throughout the night appeared undone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player contributed to more goals in the 2023/24 Premier League season than Cole Palmer, with Ollie Watkins and Erling Haaland achieving 32.

Nevertheless, while there was fear that he would be out of contention for Chelsea's trip to Wolves this Sunday, there has since been a huge sigh of relief, with both player and manager producing positive updates.

The 22-year-old should be good to go ahead of the weekend

After Thursday evening's narrow victory, Maresca was quickly able to play down Palmer's injury concerns as the media chomped at the bit at the possibility of Chelsea taking another step back. "Cole [Palmer] felt something, but he looks fine," Maresca said after the victory.

"They already checked him, he looks fine, okay and hopefully there's not any problem and he can be available for Sunday's game."

This positive news was then emphasised by Palmer himself, who took to social media to give another update. He posted on Twitter with the caption: "Don't worry it's fine and good win from the boys and your support."

As attention turns to a trip to Molineux on Sunday before Chelsea play the second leg of their fixture against Servette next Thursday, there appears to be no concern from those in and around the club that Palmer will need some time on the sidelines as he continues to be the club's poster boy.

Palmer's Importance At Chelsea

His injury would surely be felt

Rival fans were quick to joke about Palmer's potential absence. One fan commented: "It’s a good job Chelsea have another 15 players who can play in his position", while a second comment read: "No probs, there’s another few hundred on the bench waiting for a game."

But it's safe to say an injury to Palmer would be more keenly felt than if another player in the Blues' 42-man squad was to pick up a knock. While the Todd Boehly regime has seen a surfeit of talent come and go at Stamford Bridge already, it is the Englishman who has shone most brightly.

Related The 10 Most Improved Premier League Players in 2023/24 GIVEMESPORT has ranked the most improved Premier League players during the 2023/24 season based on match rating data.

A genuine diamond in the rough, Palmer is the leading light in Chelsea's pursuit of broadened horizons. Since arriving from Manchester City for £39m last summer, the 22-year-old has been the single best bit of business in a long time, as shown by the fact he contributed to just over 32% of the Blues' total Premier League goals last season.

With a positive Euro 2024 campaign with England, too – even if he didn't play as much as he would have liked – the great expectation of Palmer is to kick on again this season, but all eyes are now on the rest of the team to pull together so that Maresca's side isn't as heavily dependent as Mauricio Pochettino's was.