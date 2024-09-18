The Dallas Cowboys had some bad news on the injury front on Wednesday, as star WR CeeDee Lamb did not practice, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

The good news is, all signs are pointing to Lamb's injury not being too serious, as the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reporting that Lamb's absence in practice doesn't sound like anything major.

The Cowboys will be looking to bounce back on Sunday as they take on a desperate Baltimore Ravens team in Dallas.

CeeDee Lamb and The Cowboys' Offense Looking For a Bounce-Back Game

Dallas is coming off a humiliating home loss to the Saints.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys (1-1) looked great in Week 1 in Cleveland, then looked every bit like the team we saw in last year's playoffs against the Saints at home.

Lamb signed a massive contract extension prior to the season, and the Cowboys likely kept him out of practice as a precautionary measure.

Through two games, Lamb hasn't lit up the stat sheet, save for his lone TD, which went for 65 yards.

CeeDee Lamb's Stats Through Two Games (2024 Season) Week Catches Receiving Yards Receiving Touchdowns Yards Per Catch 1 5 61 0 12.2 2 4 90 1 22.5 Totals 9 151 1 16.8

For fantasy managers, Lamb's ankle issue shouldn't be too much of a hindrance for Sunday. The only question seems to be whether the Ravens' defense will be able to shut Lamb down. For Baltimore's part, several of their key defenders didn't practice on Wednesday either, including Kyle Hamilton and Kyle Van Noy.

We'll keep track of Lamb's status, but it certainly doesn't sound like he's going to miss any game action, barring a major setback before kickoff on Sunday.