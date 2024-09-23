Talk about running for your life.

In just the third start of his career, Miami Dolphins backup QB Skylar Thompson was given a baptism of fire by the Seattle Seahawks ' front seven, which man-handled Miami's front and committed everything short of assault and battery against Thompson in the pocket.

He dropped back 24 times and was pressured on eight of them, with five of those resulting in sacks and another two resulting in QB hits. The last of those hits, which, funny enough, might have been the lightest of the bunch, saw Dre'Mont Jones come in and give him a two-hand-touch push to the turf.

Whether that was simply Thompson's final straw, or whether it was a result of successive hits throughout the game, or whether he simply landed funny, Thompson was unable to get himself up following that hit late in the third quarter, and needed assistance to get over to the sideline.

He went directly to the locker room to get some x-rays done on what the team was calling an "upper body injury" (now known to be a chest injury) and was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter.

On Monday morning, Miami Herald Dolphins beat writer Barry Jackson reported that it was "difficult to envision" Thompson being able to suit up for Week 4, as the QB was unable to "dress himself" following the game.

Check back for all the latest updates on Thompson's injury progress.

Thompson Was Not Playing Well Before the Injury

Recently acquired Tyler Huntley likely gives Dolphins the best chance at success

© Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

It's not like Thompson was exactly setting the world on fire before he went down either, as he had the Dolphins offense stuck in first gear, with just 107 yards passing through nearly three quarters.

Backup Tim Boyle , who was recently activated off the practice squad, stepped in and played a lot better, going 7-for-13 for 79 yards as the team was finally able to move the ball, though they experienced issues in the red zone.

If Thompson can't go in Week 4, which seems highly likely based on Jackson's report, one would think that Boyle seems to have the inside track for the start in Week 4. Recently acquired Tyler "Snoop" Huntley should also be in the mix, and if he can get up to speed quickly enough on the team's offensive playbook, he would definitely be the better choice .

Boyle has started five games in his career and lost all of them, not to mention his shocking 4-12 TD-INT ratio. Huntley, meanwhile, was so good as a backup in 2022 that he was invited to the Pro Bowl despite making just four starts, in which he went 2-2.

Huntley has started nine games over the last three years, and he's found some success, both through the air and on the ground. That dual-threat ability should give him the edge once he's comfortable with Mike McDaniel's scheme, and who knows, maybe he could turn Miami back into a contender if he gets on the same page with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle .

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.