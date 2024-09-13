Key Takeaways Tua Tagovailoa's injury has sparked a debate about the future of his career

The visual is as horrifying as it is heartbreaking.

In the first official Thursday Night Football game of the 2024 season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa , almost universally liked in football circles, tried to pick up a few extra yards on a scramble against the Buffalo Bills . At the end of the run, his head slammed into a Bills defender.

Tagovailoa bounced off the player's chest, then the ground, and lost control of his motor skills. It's a scary phenomenon football fans now know as "fencing," a surefire sign Tua was the victim of another traumatic brain injury.

The fact the safety that made that tackle, taking Tua's helmet straight to his chest, was Damar Hamlin , whose heart stopped on the field after making a tackle in a game two years ago, only adds to the breathtaking terror of the moment (I am not going to link to any video here, it's simply too graphic to share in this space).

Hamlin was fine. Tagovailoa was not. And now, a large section of the NFL community is asking ... some even pleading with ... him to retire for his own safety.

Tua Tagovailoa Has a Concussion History

This is the third formally diagnosed concussion of Tagovailoa's short NFL career (although many doctors believe he's suffered more). His final season at Alabama, he was also diagnosed with a TBI and a broken nose on the same play.

This injury was eerily similar to one he suffered two years ago in CIncinnati, also on a Thursday night, a scene still fresh in the memories of many football fans. When Tua was on the turf against Buffalo, social media lit up with folks in football asking him to walk away from the game for good.

But those are mostly keyboard warriors responding in the heat of the moment. Friday morning's reactions from people in the game are much more measured ... and every bit as sobering. Listen to the pain in the voices of people who compete against Tagovailoa, and those who have known him for most of his life.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce says he would tell Tua to retire because, as human beings, we live longer than we play football. Former NFL linebacker and fellow Hawai'i native Manti Te'o had to fight back tears when talking about the concern he has for Tua, who he has known for most of the quarterback's life.

What Can the Miami Dolphins Do in This Situation?

There is no easy solution when dealing with an individual's career

It's easy for us all to look at the situation and want to protect someone. However, the situation is nowhere near as simple as just telling an adult they can't do something they've done and loved their entire life anymore because we're worried about them.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has to weigh a lot more factors than we do and offered this assessment.

As McDaniel says, there is no easy answer here. Right now Tua is in the NFL's concussion protocol, meaning he cannot play again until a doctor clears him. Miami has 10 days before their next game so they could see if Tagovailoa responds quickly, passes the NFL-mandated tests, take him out of the concussion protocol and let him back in the huddle.

They could also put him on Injured Reserve, keeping him away from football and effectively protecting him from further cognitive harm, but that contradicts McDaniel's salient point about allowing an adult to make his own decisions about his career and well-being.

The NFL could adopt new rules or regulations regarding concussions, but that doesn't seem like a discussion the league is up for having at the moment.

All the people saying Tua should walk away now are silently referring to the same fear.

Multiple Concussions Can Promote the Development of CTE

Degenerative brain disease has claimed multiple lives

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, is a degenerative brain disease affecting people who have suffered traumatic brain injuries. There is currently no way of testing for CTE. It can only be diagnosed after death during an autopsy.

The science of concussions is still in its infancy. Everyone's mind, just like everyone's body, reacts to injury differently. One person can have a dozen concussions and never have an adverse effect while another person can have one TBI and it haunts them the rest of their life.

As an aside, I will say I knew Junior Seau. I loved Junior Seau. He is one of the biggest personalities the game has ever seen. Junior was a light who made everyone around him feel important. When Junior took his own life, an event we later learned was due to CTE, it was one of the darkest days in sports history (full disclosure, I am wiping tears off this keyboard just thinking about it).

I honestly don't know what Junior would have done if he'd known CTE existed. He might have hung up his spikes. He might have kept going and rolled the dice because he loved the game.

What I do know is it would have been HIS choice, not ours. The bottom line is we don't know how Tua's biochemistry will react to the injuries he is suffering. While we want to keep him healthy, and let's face it alpha males often need to be protected from themselves, we have no authority here. This is Tua Tagovailoa's decision to make.

Let's all just pray whatever choice he makes allows him to live the best and longest life possible.

