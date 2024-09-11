It's always good to have a Plan B, but sometimes, you might even need a Plan C.

The Miami Dolphins are definitely wiping the sweat off their brow right, thanking themselves for having put together both a Plan B and a Plan C for their backfield. They have not one, but two star RBs on the roster—veteran Raheem Mostert and second-year speedster De'Von Achane —both of whom were injured during their Week 1 win.

While one has already been ruled out for Miami's Week 2 Thursday Night Football battle with the Buffalo Bills , the other still has a chance to play. Thankfully, there has been no indication that either injury is serious enough to force a multi-game absence. Either way, the Dolphins have a couple of capable guys behind their top two to shoulder the load.

Here are all the latest updates on the injuries Mostert and Achane are dealing with ahead of Week 2.

Raheem Mostert Out, Achane Expected to be GTD

Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jaylen Wright will see added opportunities

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Mostert apparently played through a chest injury in Week 1, but didn't do so with much effectiveness, as he was held to nine yards on six carries on the day. The day after, he was estimated to have missed practice, though at that point, general opinion was that he would be good to go for Thursday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Injuries have plagued Raheem Mostert for his entire career. He's only played a full slate of regular season games once, in 2019, in nine years in the league. He has, however, only miss three games since joining the Dolphins in 2022.

However, he missed practice again on Tuesday, and then was officially ruled out early Wednesday afternoon, leaving Achane as the only one whose status remains up in the air.

Achane didn't miss any time during the game either (he had 10 carries for 24 yards), but he was diagnosed with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice on both Monday and Tuesday, just like Mostert. The difference here is, instead of ruling him out on Wednesday like the 32-year-old Mostert, the 22-year-old Achane returned to the practice field for the team's walk-throughs.

Achane wasn't wearing any red jersey to identify him as an injured player nor did he seem to have any visual limitations during the portion beat writer Cameron Wolfe and other media members saw. Achane is officially a game-time decision for the game, and we expect him to live up to that name come Thursday night.

If the decision goes against Achane, and he joins his buddy Mostert on the sideline, it will be veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. stepping into the lead back role. Wilson is another diamond in the rough found by 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, just like Mostert. The pair of undrafted backs played together under Shanahan for four years in the Bay from 2018-2021.

Wilson has been pretty solid in limited action since coming to South Beach midway through the 2022 campaign. Last year, he only saw 41 carries, but he was efficient, taking them for 4.6 yards per rush. In Week 1, Wilson actually led Miami's backfield in yards and efficiency, taking five totes for 26 yards for an average of 5.2.

Rookie fourth-rounder Jaylen Wright, another burner, could finally make his debut, as he saw zero snaps in Week 1. If Achane is out, Wright could slide in as the third-down back while Wilson carries the early-down load on the ground.

Missing your top two RBs is never ideal, but Miami's offense looked pretty darn good in Week 1 while Achane and Mostert were languishing with 16 carries for 33 yards. If they both miss TNF, it won't be the end of the world for head coach and play-caller Mike McDaniel, especially with Wilson ready to fill in capably.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.