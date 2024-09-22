The Philadelphia Eagles have gone from one of the best WR corps in the league to one of the most suspect in the blink of an eye.

After losing WR1 A.J. Brown for "a couple weeks" with a hamstring issue, the Eagles' passing game took another huge blow in Week 3, as their WR2, DeVonta Smith , went down with a concussion against the New Orleans Saints .

The play in question occurred early in the fourth quarter as Smith caught a ball on a crossing route, his forward momentum was stopped as several defenders continued to push him back before defensive lineman Khristian Boyd came back toward the ball and nearly took Smith's head off.

Smith was a runner at that point, however, so there was no foul, though one could argue it was a late hit, and a dirty one at that. The referees could have, and probably should have, blown that play dead much earlier.

Smith lost his helmet after the play and seemed to have lost consciousness before eventually making his way off the field. He was ruled out quickly after departing. Thankfully, this is the first time Smith has been ruled out for a concussion since joining the NFL, per DraftSharks.

Smith had seven catches on 10 targets for 79 yards before he was injured. Tight end Dallas Goedert and running backs Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell have been the next-most targeted players today with Brown also inactive. Parris Campbell, Britain Covey, Jahan Dotson, and Johnny Wilson have also been targeted.

Check back here for all the latest DeVonta Smith injury updates.

Smith Did Not Return in Comeback Win

Eagles relied on their star TE to come away with a comeback win

The Eagles figured to need all of the help they could get with Brown missing his second consecutive contest with a hamstring injury. They were going against a Saints team which was the surprise of the season after scoring over 40 points in the first two contests.

With both top targets down, Hurts looked to his tight end, Dallas Goedert , in big moments. Up 7-6, Goedert delivered with a 30-yard catch-and-run to get the team just barely into field goal range, but kicker Jake Elliott missed from 60 yards out. Saints wide receiver Chris Olave put the Saints back on top with a touchdown to make it 12-7 with 2:03 remaining.

Needing a touchdown, Hurts found Goedert for a 61-yard pickup down to the Saints’ 4-yard line. Barkley punched it in on the next play and successfully converted the two-point conversion too.

Goedert finished with 10 receptions on 11 targets for 170 yards. No Eagles wide receiver apart from Smith had more than three targets, however.

The Eagles will next take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . It remains to be seen what the health of Philadelphia’s weapons will look like. Brown said last week that he'd miss a couple of weeks, and the concussion for Smith did not look good.

The production of Goedert with Brown and Smith out is reassuring but likely not sustainable. This Eagles offense has already looked troubled at times this season, so if Smith has to miss extended time with the team’s WR1 already out, more tough times could be ahead for the Eagles.

Fortunately, Barkley is used to carrying the offensive load. At times Sunday, the Eagles offense looked like the New York Giants offense of old. He had 17 carries for 147 yards for an average of 8.6.

If the Eagles have to become a true run-first team again, even if it’s just for a short time, they could survive these early-season injuries to their primary pass-catchers.

If both do miss next week's game, offseason trade addition Dotson would figure to see more looks, though he's got just five targets through three games. Campbell and Covey have figured more prominently than Dotson, a former first-round pick, and should be expected to do so again in Week 4.

