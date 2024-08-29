England are set to head into a new era after the bitter disappointment of Euro 2024 final agony at the hands of Spain. Gareth Southgate departed after eight long years at the helm and Under-21 boss Lee Carsley has been handed the privilege of taking over the reigns, on an interim basis for now.

The former Everton midfielder has impressed during his time in the youth ranks, guiding the young Lions to the UEFA European U-21 Championship in 2023. Many of the players he coached in that side are now full internationals and will be raring to go under the new regime, with a fresh start for everyone beckoning.

Carsley has named the first senior squad of his Three Lions tenure, with some of his previously trusted youngsters being involved. England will have the following players to call upon in the upcoming Nations League fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Goalkeepers

It will be interesting to see if Carsley sticks with Jordan Pickford as his first choice between the sticks or twists and opts for another shot-stopper. The Everton ace was a trusted servant under Southgate.

Aaron Ramsdale hasn't been able to keep his place in the squad due to a lack of game time at Arsenal. Dean Henderson and Nick Pope are reliable goalkeepers for Crystal Palace and Newcastle respectively, and will both be vying for a chance at being England's number one.

England Goalkeepers Player Club Jordan Pickford Everton Dean Henderson Crystal Palace Nick Pope Newcastle United

Defenders

John Stones' recent return to fitness boosts the options Carsley has to choose from in the backline. Harry Maguire was bitterly disappointed to miss out on a major tournament over the summer, but his presence in both of Manchester United's league fixtures has earned his return to the fold.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's role in the team remains uncertain after a trial in the middle of the park for Southgate, but the Liverpool man retains his place in the squad nonetheless. Rico Lewis is the other right-back option picked by the new boss after the young defender's brilliant start to the campaign as Manchester City's starting full-back.

Levi Colwill and Tino Livramento are two players who will likely be relied upon on the left-hand side of the backline due to the lack of a natural left-back option. Both men have played the position in the past 12 months for Chelsea and Newcastle respectively, Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi retain their places in the squad, while Joe Gomez and Lewis Dunk fall out of the reckoning.

England Defenders Player Club Rico Lewis Manchester City Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool John Stones Manchester City Harry Maguire Manchester United Marc Guehi Crystal Palace Tino Livramento Newcastle United Levi Colwill Chelsea Ezri Konsa Aston Villa

Midfielders

In a youthful midfield selection, Arsenal's Declan Rice is the most experienced man in the engine room. The Gunners' hero has been a revelation at the base of the England midfield for several years now and looks set to be partnered by a youngster.

Kobbie Mainoo started the Euro 2024 final and retains his place in the Three Lions' squad. Two of the more shocking inclusions are young midfielders Angel Gomes and Morgan Gibbs-White. The pair worked well under Carsley previously and have been handed the opportunity to impress in the senior side. Phil Foden is as versatile as they come, capable of playing in midfield or attack, but the Manchester City star has been listed among the midfielders at Carsley's disposal.

Cole Palmer's inclusion will take no one by surprise as the Chelsea hotshot has started the campaign off where he ended the last. The 22-year-old found the net in the heartbreaking loss against Spain last time out but will now have his eyes firmly set on a starting place under the manager he impressed under in the youth side.

England Midfielders Player Club Declan Rice Arsenal Morgan Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United Conor Gallagher Atletico Madrid Cole Palmer Chelsea Phil Foden Manchester City Angel Gomes Lille

Forwards

The country's top goalscorer of all-time, Harry Kane, will likely lead the line for Carsley in the first match against Ireland after starting the Bundesliga season in fine form for Bayern Munich, while Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins is a more than capable deputy.

Anthony Gordon, like Palmer, played a big role under the interim manager in the Under-21 setup. Having netted in Newcastle's most recent Premier League fixture against Bournemouth, Gordon will hope to see more game time than he managed in the summer. Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has played like a man possessed in the opening weeks of the domestic season and will be a key man for the nation going forward.

Jack Grealish is back in the mix after missing out in the summer, while Chelsea's Noni Madueke is a surprise inclusion. Carsley's use of younger players is a trend that can be expected to continue in future squads.

England Forwards Player Club Harry Kane Bayern Munich Ollie Watkins Aston Villa Bukayo Saka Arsenal Anthony Gordon Newcastle United Jarrod Bowen West Ham United Noni Madueke Chelsea Jack Grealish Manchester City Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace

Injuries

Among the most notable absentees from Carsley's first squad are Jude Bellingham and Kieran Trippier. The latter isn't injured but did announce his retirement from international football shortly before the squad was announced. Meanwhile, Bellingham is out of action due to a rare injury which has kept him sidelined for Real Madrid.

Full-backs Reece James and Luke Shaw have had a torrid 12 months on the injury front. The Chelsea captain hasn't played a single minute of competitive football since the end of the last Premier League season, while Shaw did win his race against time to be included in Southgate's Euro 2024 squad. However, since the final, the Manchester United defender has picked up another knock which is keeping him sidelined.