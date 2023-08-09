Highlights Liverpool's Anfield Road Stand expansion has faced significant delays, with the completion date still uncertain and the club having to delay ticket sales for the start of the season.

The latest images of the expansion show an incomplete stand, raising concerns about its progress and whether it will be fully open by October for the Merseyside Derby.

In addition to the stadium issues, Liverpool's squad also needs reinforcements in midfield, especially after the unexpected departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, leaving the team lacking depth compared to their rivals.

We’re just days away from the start of the Premier League season and it’s fair to say some clubs aren’t quite ready. One of those clubs who probably wouldn’t mind if the start of the campaign was delayed a few weeks is Liverpool.

And no, we’re not just talking about their on-field issues. Jurgen Klopp’s side have seen their midfield completely obliterated this summer. James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left at the end of their contracts as expected. What perhaps wasn’t expected was both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson leaving for Saudi Arabia.

More on that later, though, as we’re here to talk about the off-field issues. The Liverpool squad may not be ready to start the new season but neither is their stadium. The Anfield Road Stand has been undergoing a renovation to expand the capacity of Anfield.

The cost of the work was £80 million and was set to increase the capacity by an additional 7,000 seats taking it above 61,000. The design would also improve the concourses and hospitality lounges.

The hope was for the stadium to be completed by the start of the season. The Reds asked for their opening game of the campaign to be played away from home in the expected that, by the second week of the season, they would have full attendance in their expanded stadium.

Liverpool delay ticket sales for the start of the season

But that won’t be the case. Recently, the club delayed ticket sales for the start of the season due to the issues regarding the new stand which still doesn’t have a completion date. Instead, it’s now likely there will be a phased opening of the new stand as the season goes on.

In a message to members attempting to buy home tickets at the start of the season, the club released a letter - written by Phil Dutton, the club's vice president of ticketing and hospitality.

"We were planning to inform you today with the outcome of the Members’ ticket ballot for the first half of the season," it read. "We have decided to postpone those results and the ticket sale itself for a few more weeks while work continues on our fantastic Anfield Road Stand build.

"The ballot results will now be published on Monday 31st July 2023 with the full Members’ sale starting from Tuesday August 8th 2023.

"Everyone connected to the club is so excited to see and hear the difference this new stand will make next season but we are taking a prudent approach and will be following this thorough process with our colleagues at Liverpool City Council.

"Safety is always our priority and, as with any major stadium build that involves thousands of people, we have test events planned next month after which we will receive a licence from Liverpool City Council to operate the new stand and confirm the total capacity.

"We hope you agree that postponing the sale and waiting until we have more certainty is in the best interests of our supporters. Thanks for your continued support."

The Anfield Road Stand will open in stages

Liverpool managing director Andy Hughes added: “This has been a hugely ambitious and complex construction project right from the start and I would like to thank everyone who has played a part.

“Unfortunately, the upper tier of the Anfield Road Stand is not quite ready for the Bournemouth game. The main contractor, Buckingham will therefore work with Liverpool City Council’s licensing team to deliver a phased opening process.

“As with any complex major construction project of this scale, there are always so many variables and challenges along the way.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we work through the next few weeks with Buckingham to complete this programme and we can’t wait to have this great new Anfield Road stand fully open for supporters.”

New images of the Anfield Road Stand emerge

Now, just days before the start of the Premier League season, the latest images of the Anfield Road expansion have emerged - and they don’t look good.

Posted by Anything Liverpool, the three images show a clearly incomplete stand and, while we’re hardly construction experts, it doesn’t look anywhere near finished. Thouasnds of seats are missing and the whole thing just looks a bit of a mess.

Liverpool’s first home fixture is set to take place on August 19 against Bournemouth - but will be at a reduced capacity. In fact, fixtures against Aston Villa (September 3) and West Ham (September 24) are also expected to be played in front of a partly full Anfield Road Stand. The club will certainly be hoping that it's fully open by October 21 and the visit of Everton in the Merseyside Derby. Anfield could be rocking with 61,000 fans in attendance.

Liverpool squad also needs an expansion

While match-going fans will be frustrated by the delays to the expansion of the stadium, everyone associated with the club must be frustrated by their business in the transfer window. Klopp's men headed into the transfer window needed a drastic midfield rebuild and added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to their ranks. Two good signings that will add some much-needed quality.

However, with the unplanned departures of Henderson and Fabinho, Liverpool are now needing to add possibly another two midfielders before the end of the transfer window. They've been heavily linked with Southampton's Romeo Lavia but have seen multiple bids rejected by the Championship club. But even if they signed the talented Belgian, they still look short in depth and miles behind the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

According to Transfermarkt, Liverpool have the 'smallest' squad in the Premier League with 22 first team players. That's 14 fewer than Manchester UnIted who have the most in the league with 36. Can you really expect a squad so small and having lost both their captain and vice-captain this summer to compete in four fronts in the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League?

Even new club captain, Virgil van Dijk, understands why fans might be worried following a summer of uncertainty. Not only have the club had difficulty in the transfer market, but the pre-season results have also been a little worrying too - especially from a defensive point of view.

They beat German second division side, Karlsruher, 4-2 in their opener before a 4-4 against Greuther Fürth who play in the same division. They then traveled to Singapore where they beat Leicester 4-0 and then lost 4-3 to Bayern Munich. They rounded off their pre-season with a 3-1 win against Bundesliga side, Darmstadt, played at Preston's Deepdale while Anfield continues to be worked on.

"But when a lot of players are leaving - your captain and vice-captain - and at the moment there are only two incomings… and the way we have been playing, in possession really good but defensively not as good, I can understand some people having doubts," Van Dijk admitted.

"Let’s see if more players are coming in, and then we have to be ready again for a long season. It will be very tough if we look at the teams around us, but we want to be up there again, we want to be challenging."