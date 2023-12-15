Highlights Chelsea's ambitions for the season have been dealt a 'hammer blow' due to Reece James' latest injury setback.

It's obviously not the first time James has suffered from a medium-term injury, but it does come after the right-back had adopted a new approach to recovery.

It was aimed at reducing the risk of a reoccurring injury, but has not been successful, as the England international is now set for an extended period of time on the sideline.

Chelsea's ambitions for the season have been dealt a 'hammer blow' following captain Reece James' latest injury woe, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

It comes at a crucial time in the season for the Blues, with results having been stalling in the Premier League and key matches in the two domestic cup competitions just around the corner. Mauricio Pochettino had handed James the armband earlier in the campaign, but it now looks as if he'll be without his skipper for the foreseeable future.

James is no stranger to injury issues, but it's suggested this latest fitness setback has rocked the right-back's morale and confidence.

Sorry James set for sideline yet again

Spending time in the treatment room has been a constant of James' short, but injury-impacted career. The 24-year-old defender hasn't enjoyed much luck in recent years, with his infrequent spells in the Chelsea side having been blighted by various niggles and problems.

According to Transfermarkt, this latest setback is already the second medium-term injury James has suffered this season, with his last problem having kept him out of the side for close to two months. His recovery is expected to be even longer this time around though, as reports have detailed the hamstring injury as one that could sideline the academy product for around three months.

It's a major dent in James' hopes of making the European Championships in the summer, not least because he opted out of playing for England during the last international break, in order to prevent overworking his body. It was part of a new approach to fitness adopted by James - one which clearly hasn't worked.

James new approach failed after latest injury

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT back in November, Paul Brown revealed that James had 'matured' when it came to the way he handled his body, suggesting the London-born star had been limiting the work he was doing, in an attempt to stay fit for longer periods of time.

Reece James Chelsea Stats (via Transfermarkt) Matches 156 Minutes 10,898 Goals 11 Assists 21 Yellow Cards 21 Red Cards 2

Brown hinted that James was willing to be more patient with his recoveries, which in theory should eliminate the risk of aggrevating an injury down the line. But given he's picked up another hamstring problem - his fourth since the beginning of last season - it's safe to say this new approach hasn't paid off.

Instead, it looks like James' rotten luck with injuries is set to continue into his mid-twenties, something which is a huge cause for concern at Chelsea.

Asked about the reaction to the James situation at Chelsea, journalist Jones admitted that not only was James suffering from the injury issues, the club itself is too. Suggesting that because James is club captain, the instability of him being in and out of the team could harm the capital club's chances of success this season.

On the 16-cap England star, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It was an absolute hammer blow to him. He’ll be devastated to be learning that he's got more problems. I was speaking to somebody close to him at the start of the season and he was really confident that this was going to be a massive campaign for him. “Becoming the captain was one thing, but he also felt in a good moment to go and play across the entire season, and lead Chelsea towards better times. It's just not happened at all, on any front, so I feel sorry for him.”

Chelsea's European hopes hanging by a thread

While Jones might feel sorry for James, there can be little self-pity within the Chelsea squad, as their hopes of a successful season are already hanging by a thread. It's not even Christmas yet and Pochettino risks having little left to play for, unless the Blues can rapidly change their fortunes in the Premier League.

Languishing in mid-table, the west Londoners face being cut off from the chasing pack, which would of course mean another season without European football. That is unless Chelsea can go on to win the League Cup, which would at a very least provide them with qualification to the Europa Conference League.

Their pursuit of that competition will continue at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night when fellow struggles Newcastle United make the journey down south. A place in the semi-finals is up for grabs and given Chelsea's chances of finishing inside the top six look less and less likely with each passing week, it's a contest Pochettino is going to have to take seriously.

Competing for silverware has typically been a non-negotiable for Chelsea managers and if the Argentine boss isn't able to deliver success to Stamford Bridge, he's unlikely to be kept around for too long.