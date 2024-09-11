This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Los Angeles Rams have thrown their hands up regarding wideout Puka Nacua 's knee injury, as they placed the Pro Bowl wideout on injured reserve along with several other players on Wednesday afternoon, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Being placed on injured reserve means that the player forfeits their roster spot for four weeks, meaning players on injured reserve must sit out at least four games.

Nacua has been dealing with this nagging injury for some time, as it was reported as early as August 4 that he was dealing with a knee issue, though at the time the team claimed they believed it was not a major problem. That's why they call it the NFL, huh: Not For Long.

Nacua Was Not the Only Player Sent to IR by Rams

Two more offensive linemen will be out for extended periods

Along with Nacua, starting offensive linemen Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom were also placed on IR, which might be an even more troubling development than Nacua being on the shelf for a month, which is saying something.

Both linemen suffered injuries during the team's Week 1 loss, with Avila going down due to an MCL sprain and Noteboom being carted off in the second quarter with an ankle issue. This isn't the first time the Rams have had health issues along their offensive line either.

Their original starting center, Brian Allen, was cut earlier in the offseason after suffering a long-term calf injury.

Noteboom had only been playing because starting left tackle Alaric Jackson was suspended for two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He had been dealing with an ankle injury that would have put his availability for Week 1 up in the air anyway.

was suspended for two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He had been dealing with an ankle injury that would have put his availability for Week 1 up in the air anyway. Jonah Jackson , who has been pushed from guard to center because of all the injuries, was dealing with a bruised scapula and missed the entire preseason, meaning he had limited reps with his new team.

, who has been pushed from guard to center because of all the injuries, was dealing with a bruised scapula and missed the entire preseason, meaning he had limited reps with his new team. Starting right tackle Rob Havenstein is also dealing with a serious ankle injury and his status moving forward is also up in the air.

Tackle Ty Nsekhe and guard Logan Bruss , both third-stringers in a perfect world, have now been thrust into starting roles on the left side of the line. These injuries are very worrisome for a team fielding an immobile 36-year-old QB with back problems in Matthew Stafford .

All these offensive line injuries mean Stafford will have to rely on his best guys even more, which exacerbates the impact of Nacua's absence as well, as he's excellent at getting open on quick throws in the middle of the field.

Instead, it will be a whole lot more Cooper Kupp, who already had 21 targets in Week 1 to lead the NFL. Expect him to have a few more games like that before Nacua and company can return in Week 7 (L.A. has a bye in Week 6, when they're eligible to come back). Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson should also see expanded roles, with Tutu Atwell pitching in as well.

