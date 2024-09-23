Is there anything more frustrating for a healthy pro athlete than picking up an injury in pre-game warmups?

Ask Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram , and you'll get your answer.

After putting up a dud in Week 1 with just one catch for five yards, Engram was ready to get back to the elite production levels he has been known for since arriving in Duval. Instead, prior to the team's Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns , he sustained a hamstring injury during pre-game warmups that forced the team to rule him out at the very last minute.

Unfortunately, the hamstring issue turned out to be pretty serious, as it was reported on Saturday that he was not expected to play in the Jags' Monday Night Football matchup with the undefeated Buffalo Bills in Week 3.

Engram Has Been Deemed Week-To-Week

The TE was one of the best players at his position in 2023

The day after the team's Week 2 loss, head coach Doug Pederson said that Engram was now being considered "week-to-week", though he also said that he was hopeful that Engram could be back on the field in Week 3. Those hopes were unfortunately in vain.

Three days later, on Thursday, Pederson gave a more worrying update, saying that Engram was now "further away" from being available for MNF than previously thought on Monday. He didn't practice on Thursday or Friday either, with the news that he was not expected to suit up in Week 3 coming a day later on Saturday.

His absence is going to be sorely felt by the Jaguars, and especially Trevor Lawrence .

The young QB really struggled in Week 2 without his safety valve, completing fewer than 50 percent of his passes. Engram's TE replacement, Brenton Strange , did pretty darn well in his stead though, taking his three receptions for 65 yards. Luke Farrell also had two catches for 13 yards from the TE position.

Despite the encouraging performance from Strange, Jacksonville can't expect him to nab 20+ yards per catch every week, and he's not nearly as good at getting separation and winning 1-on-1 battles as Engram.

Without the Pro Bowl TE, Lawrence will have to rely more on his talented trio of receivers.

While rookie Brian Thomas Jr. has been living up to the hype and deep threat Gabe Davis has been making his presence felt, go-to guy Christian Kirk has just two receptions for 29 yards through two weeks. They've got to get him more involved, especially considering he works in a similar area to Engram as a possession receiver in the middle of the field.

When Engram was drafted in the first round by the New York Giants in 2017, his potential was viewed as sky-high, but he didn't truly reach it until he arrived in Jacksonville in 2022. That year, he set new career highs in receptions (73) and yards (766).

He went nuclear in 2023, however, earning his second Pro Bowl nod after leading all tight ends in receptions (114) and finishing third among TEs with another career-best in yards (963).

