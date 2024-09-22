The Detroit Lions went into the half winning big, but they may have suffered an arguably bigger loss just before the clock hit zero on the second quarter.

Lions Pro Bowl tight end Sam LaPorta was carted to the locker room after the team's final possession of the first half. Detroit went in with a 20-10 lead. The Arizona Cardinals will receive the second half kickoff.

The Lions haven't disclosed exactly why LaPorta took the cart to the locker room. He was back on the sideline to start the second half in full gear, and while he didn't play a snap on the team's first two offensive possessions of the third quarter, he sprinted back in there on the third drive of the half and seemed like he was back in there for good, running routes and blocking without issue.

Backup tight end Brock Wright has been getting the overflow of snaps, and he's turned them into four receptions for 34 yards.

However, the team's second drive of the third quarter ended on an interception Jared Goff threw while targeting Wright across the middle, where LaPorta usually does his most damage. Clearly, LaPorta is important for this offense even if he's not putting up big numbers, so they will be encouraged he's been able to gut it out here and return to the game despite the ankle issue.

LaPorta Is On the Sideline But Not In the Game

The tight end is icing his injured right ankle but remains in full pads

After closer inspection, it seems as though LaPorta may have rolled his ankle while blocking downfield on the team's awesome hook and lateral TD with 30 seconds left.

One reporter said that LaPorta was able to hobble off the field under his own power before hopping on the cart. Another video taken from the stands by Jimmy Liao MD showed LaPorta bouncing up and down and seemingly testing his ankle after coming back out fully suited for the second half.

Without LaPorta, the Lions' first drive of the second half went five plays for 17 yards, and as the Cardinals began the ensuing drive, LaPorta could be seen sitting on the bench with ice wrapped around the injured right ankle. He still had his helmet nearby and all his pads on, so he is a candidate to return, but can probably be labeled as questionable as of right now.

Before he went down, LaPorta had caught both his targets for 36 yards as Detroit's offense has looked unstoppable in the desert against the Cards. LaPorta was back on the field for the start of the second half, but didn't get back on the field until about five and a half minutes left in the third quarter.

After earning Second-Team All-Pro honors as a rookie in 2023, LaPorta has had a slow start to his sophomore campaign following an offseason of bumps and bruises. LaPorta had just six receptions for 58 yards across the first two weeks of the season, and if it turns out he was playing through something during those first couple of games, his lack of production would make a lot more sense.

