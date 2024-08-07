Highlights Goldbridge criticizes Manchester United for failing to offload fringe players, hindering the rebuild and resulting in stagnant transfers.

Despite recent signings, United's transfer activity has dried up due to the inability to sell players like Scott McTominay and others.

The club's failure to move unwanted players on leaves the state of the squad in limbo, preventing much-needed rejuvenation through new signings.

Mark Goldbridge has berated Manchester United's recruitment team for not being able to offload their fringe players, with funds needed for a rebuild - and the United Stand presenter has singled out new owners INEOS for not being able to get off to a good start in their reign as minority shareholders, branding their decision making as 'insanity'.

United have signed Leny Yoro to come in as a long-term centre-back, with the prodigy signing for a fee of £52million from Lille OSC earlier in the window, whilst Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee was the club's first signing under new ownership after a superb season for the Italian outfit. However, signings have since dried up despite plates being spun for other targets - and that has seen Goldbridge vent his frustrations at club officials, with the same outcome being reached as it had in previous times.

Goldbridge: United Transfer Strategy is 'Insanity'

The Red Devils presenter has aired his frustrations

Scott McTominay has been strongly linked with a move to Fulham throughout the transfer window, but with the Cottagers having signed Emile Smith Rowe as their marquee capture, that could be dead in the water depending on where they would use him. Joao Palhinha's exit to Bayern Munich does mean that the west London outfit are looking for a defensive-minded midfielder but whether McTominay is that man remains to be seen.

Scott McTominay's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 6th Goals 7 =3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.2 4th Tackles Per Game 1.5 7th Shots Per Game 1.4 6th Match rating 6.71 9th

And, posting on X (formerly Twitter), Goldbridge scorned United's transfer chiefs and INEOS for their transfer dealings this summer - not in terms of who they have brought in, but who they have failed to sell as their summer rebuild burns slowly ahead of a crucial season for Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils. He posted:

"McTominay and Co surviving another summer what a shock! Definition of insanity is doing the same things over and over and expecting a different outcome. Such a shame for INEOS as for a first summer this ain't looking good bruv."

McTominay has been a strong servant for United, and his goal contributions last season were pivotal in securing some vital points for the Red Devils in the Premier League. A stoppage-time double against Brentford opened his account for the campaign in October, and alongside a brace against Chelsea, a late winner against Aston Villa and further strikes against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United, he was always in the right place at the right time for Ten Hag.

United Need to Sell Other Stars

It isn't just McTominay that needs to find his way out of the club

There are other fringe players that Goldbridge will have put in the same bracket. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho have all been linked with moves away from the club, but the club's inability to shift them to other clubs for vital rebuilding clubs means that the squad is stuck in limbo for the time being and as a result, a stagnant period is on the horizon at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: McTominay has featured in 252 games for United, scoring 29 goals

With moves for Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and potentially Youssouf Fofana amongst others being in the pipeline, United do need to move some of their long-serving stars in a bid to rejuvenate the playing squad - though that doesn't seem to be close just yet.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-08-24.