Despite Toronto FC 's best efforts, Italian winger Lorenzo Insigne is still on the club's roster a week and a half before the season starts. A departure failing to materialize isn't for a lack of trying on Toronto's end.

Discussions with Insigne's camp about an exit have gone on all offseason, with Toronto pushing towards that outcome, sources say. Insigne's contract is essentially immovable, which meant both parties had to collaborate to figure out a solution. Insigne wanted to pick a club to go to and get a big buyout. Toronto were ready to grant that.

Toronto came to Insigne with three different clubs in Europe — one in each of the top flight's of Italy, Spain and Turkey, sources say. Insigne's camp conveyed to Toronto the player did not prefer to go to the Middle East. Toronto also agreed to provide a significant buyout that would see Insigne receive the majority of the money remaining on his contract, which pays him north of $15 million per year until the summer of 2026.

Insigne turned them all down, sources say.

Now, transfer windows in the vast majority of Europe are closed and Insigne is still in Toronto. The Turkish window just closed and Toronto are pivoting to other roster plans.

TFC held out hope an exit would happen and wanted to utilize the designated player slot that Insigne could have freed up if he left, which is why they have waited on making signings. Bringing in a DP is the best way to turn a club around, so they wanted that to come first if it was an option.

Toronto are close on multiple additions, sources add.

Insigne is not a big part of the plans for new head coach Robin Fraser. Toronto started a full-strength lineup in their most recent preseason match and Insigne was on the bench. New signing Theo Corbeanu is likely to start on the left wing and Federico Bernardeschi on the right. That's likely the hierarchy now, with Insigne far from guaranteed to start as long as he stays.

Insigne's deal was pushed by former Toronto FC president Bill Manning. Manning was let go by the club and a new regime led by GM Jason Hernandez is calling the shots.

Insigne's time in MLS has not gone to plan

Insigne's $15.4 million yearly salary was more than the total wage bill of seven other clubs in 2024. He is the second-highest paid player in MLS, behind only Lionel Messi , but hasn't come anywhere close to living up to the hype when he signed.

The forward's time has been marked not by goals or assists, but by losses, off-field drama and lack of availability. Toronto has not made the playoffs once in his two and a half years at the club, finishing dead last in 2023. Insigne, now 33, has only 54 regular season appearances during his time at the club, with 14 goals and 14 assists.

When Insigne left Napoli to sign with Toronto FC as a free agent in the summer of 2022, it was a major coup for Toronto and MLS. Insigne was in his prime and a current Italian international, just helping his country win the 2020 Euros (played in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

For as disappointing as the on-field output has been, the negative headlines off the field have followed.

In 2023, The Athletic detailed a behind-the-scenes look at the fractured culture in the locker room, in which Insigne pushed for the firing of head coach Bob Bradley.

Later that season, The Athletic also detailed an incident in which Insigne stormed out of training after an argument with interim coach Terry Dunfield, who replaced Bradley.

In 2024, Insigne missed more time down the stretch of the season. Toronto were playing Inter Miami and Insigne was only fit enough to make the bench. He subbed in towards the end of the game and then-head coach John Herdman appeared to take a shot at Insigne in the press conference.

"You could see he didn't have much in him," Herdman told media. "I think he managed to get Messi's shirt, though. But... yeah."