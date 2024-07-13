Highlights Talles Magno likely to leave NYCFC this summer, but no official offer yet.

Will Magno go to Europe or return to Brazil?

Magno has played just six MLS minutes this year.

Though it’s likely NYCFC winger Talles Magno departs the club this summer, no official offer has arrived for the Brazilian yet.

Magno has played just six minutes in MLS this season, first due to injury but lately now as an unused substitute. The 22-year-old is one of the most expensive signings in NYCFC club history with a fee of around $8 million.

For now, at the early stages of the transfer window in Europe and Brazil, NYCFC and Magno wait for an official approach.

“We’ve had no offers for him right now,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee told GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview. “If that changes, we’ll consider it and see if it makes sense for us and Talles. There’s no guarantee that’ll happen.”

Magno himself told reporters last month “I don’t think so” when asked if he’d still be an NYCFC player once the summer windows close. NYCFC remain calm on the matter.

“The window is open, we’ll assess if there are opportunities that come for Talles,” Lee said. “It has to make sense for us, it has to make sense for Talles. We’re happy to have him in the squad, he’s a good player and you want as many good players as you can. We know he’d like to play more than he has.”

Related 10 MLS Players Most Wanted by European Clubs Major League Soccer's Secondary Transfer Window officially opens July 18. Here are the biggest names European clubs are circling around.

NYCFC’s club-record signings

Player Fee Year Jovan Mijatovic $8.6m 2024 Alexandru Mitrita ~$8m 2019 Talles Magno ~$8m 2021 * Magno and Mitrita fees are based on reports around their signings, but the specific figures are not confirmed by GMS sources. Magno’s deal also had add-ons built in, some of which may or may not have been hit by now.

There is plenty of interest in Brazil, but Magno is being patient for European opportunities. Last season, Bologna had a loan offer rejected, sources say. NYCFC only would have sanctioned a permanent move if it met their value.

The typical cadence of the European market is such that it’s more likely an offer would come later in the window for Magno. The Brazilian transfer window is aligned with the European calendar, so the option to return to Brazil will remain there at the end of the summer.

Brazilian clubs Vasco da Gama, Atlético Mineiro and Bahia has been linked with Magno. Bahia is also owned by City Football Group.

Magno’s time in MLS has been one of promise, but ultimately falling short of lofty expectations. An electric dribbler who broke through at Vasco to debut as a 16-year-old and was playing consistent, key minutes at 18, NYCFC were widely celebrated for the move. His debut MLS season in 2021 was plagued by injury, but he showed his quality in a breakout 2022 season where he had seven goals and eight assists while appearing in all 34 regular season games.

Magno’s underlying numbers showed one of the best players in the league. He ranked in the 84th percentile in non-penalty expected goals and the 87th percentile in successful take-ons among wingers.

Talles Magno 2022 underlying stats

In 2023, Magno failed to build on that breakout with a subdued four goals and two assists across 30 appearances. He was miscast as a center forward at times during the year.

Stat Percentile Non-penalty xG 84th Assists 81st Successful take-ons 87th Progressive carries 84th *Stats via FBRef, per 90 minutes compared to attacking midfielders/wingers in 2022 MLS season

“The season hasn’t gone how we or Talles would have hoped or expected,” Lee said. “He had a strong end to the 2023 season. We were expecting him to maintain or improve on those levels, but he had an injury in preseason and missed most of preseason. … We’ve had good performances from our wingers that has made it difficult for him to get back into the team.”

Santi Rodriguez and Hannes Wolff are constants in NYCFC’s 4-2-3-1, while Julian Fernandez, Agustin Ojeda and Malachi Jones split minutes around those two. Up top, Mounsef Bakrar, Jovan Mijatovic and Alonso Martinez have taken all the minutes. There has been no room for Magno.

NYCFC has had a strong 2024 season, sitting 5th in the Eastern Conference with 35 points after 22 matches. If Magno leaves, the club could add another significant piece. Magno currently occupies a designated player slot, the most valuable roster resource in MLS.