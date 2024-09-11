The first big injury of the 2024 NFL season occurred before it even got to its first Sunday, over 5,400 from Green Bay in a land far, far away.

That land was Brazil, and the field was Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo. While there were some issues with many players slipping and sliding on the turf, that's not what caused Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love 's knee injury.

With just six seconds left and his Packers down five, Love was trying to make something happen, but unfortunately, he was wrapped up awkwardly in a high-low fashion by a pair of Philadelphia Eagles defenders, which left Love on the turf in a heap for a few minutes. Early tests revealed that Love's injury will keep him on the shelf for the next 3-6 weeks, but there have been many conflicting reports.

Here are all the latest updates about Love and his recovery from the injury.

Jordan Love, Packers Seeking Second Opinion

The replay made it seem like Love might have suffered a season-ending injury

From the way Love went down initially, every Packers fan's heart was in their throats, especially after he spent several minutes on the turf in what seemed like a lot of pain before needing two guys to help him limp off the field. The first replay surely did not do anything to dispel those worries, though we will warn you, the video is somewhat graphic.

His knee can be seen popping pretty clearly, which led many to believe that this was a season-ending injury courtesy of a torn ACL or a dislocated knee. However, the first tests revealed no damage to the ACL, meaning Love had avoided the worst of the worst.

However, the follow-up MRI did reveal a sprain in his MCL, the severity of which is between Grade 1 and Grade 2, which was pretty much the best possibility the Packers could have hoped for. Initial reports indicated that Love would miss "a few weeks", then that he would miss 3-6 weeks.

The recovery time was then shortened back down to a few weeks, with Love expected to return between Weeks 4 and 6, which meant he would be out for Week 2 and 3 at least, missing matchups at home against the Indianapolis Colts and on the road to the Tennessee Titans , both of which are winnable games even without Love.

Most recently, though, head coach Matt LaFleur said that he's left the door "pretty open" for Love to suit up as soon as Week 2, as the team does not intend to put him on injured reserve or sign a veteran QB for depth.

Love was shaky in Week 1 prior to the injury, completing just half of his passes and throwing an interception. However, he did throw for two TDs and put up a respectable 83.0 passer rating on the night.

If Love does, in fact, remain out for Week 2, Malik Willis is expected to step in, with Sean Clifford backing him up. Willis has struggled in his limited NFL reps, even failing to get a Hail Mary off and taking a sack on the final play of the game after Love's injury.

An inability to deal with pressure has always been Willis' Achilles heel, but with the weapons cache he has in Green Bay, he should be able to put out some serviceable performances for Green Bay if need be.

