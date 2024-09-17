Following a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers received more bad news. Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday that wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. will miss time due to a calf strain.

Through two games, Samuel is San Francisco’s leading receiver, with team-highs in targets, receptions, and receiving yards. Shanahan stated that he expects Samuel to only miss a couple of weeks, but nothing has been confirmed and the details of the injury remain murky.

Deebo Samuel Suffered a Calf Strain Late in San Francisco's Week 2 Loss

The 49ers offense will now be down multiple stars

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Samuel is one of the league’s most unique talents. He takes snaps from both running back and wide receiver and has carved out a role in San Francisco’s offense that is different from anyone else. The consequence of this is, when Samuel is out of the lineup, there isn’t a true replacement. In 2023, the 49ers went 12-3 in games Samuel played and 0-2 in games he missed.

San Francisco was already without reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey , who was placed on the IR on Saturday. With Samuel now joining him on the sideline, the offense is without two of its most valuable players. Additionally, Brandon Aiyuk , who spent most of the preseason holding out for a contract extension, hasn’t looked particularly sharp since rejoining the team.

This will put great pressure on both Shanahan and quarterback Brock Purdy to pick up the slack. San Francisco won’t be able to win games off pure talent and will need to rely on execution and strategy.

Injuries aren’t anything new for Samuel.

Since the start of the 2021 season, he has suffered multiple calf strains, a shin bruise, groin and knee strains, an ankle sprain, an MCL sprain, and a hairline fracture in his right shoulder, as well as multiple unspecified injuries (per DraftSharks).

The 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams (who are perhaps the only team with a worse injury situation at the moment) in Week 3 and New England Patriots in Week 4. According to Shanahan’s approximation, this would set the table for Samuel to return for San Francisco’s Week 5 contest against the Arizona Cardinals .

At 28 years old, health has become an increasing concern for Samuel. Early indications are that this injury isn’t serious enough for him to miss significant time or wind up on the IR, but San Francisco will likely be cautious with the return of one of its most impactful players, especially considering a calf strain is what CMC started before it devolved into a multi-month debacle.

The team is expected to release more details on Samuel's status later this week.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.