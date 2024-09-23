It can't all be sunshine and roses in the Steel City, can it?

After completing one of the most improbable 3-0 starts in recent years with a 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, the Pittsburgh Steelers got some bad news on Monday afternoon, as it was revealed that starting RB Najee Harris had been wearing a sling on his right arm in the locker room after the game, per Nick Farabaugh.

The news is surprising for several reasons, the first being that Harris has not missed a single game in three years in the league, going 54-for-54 since he was drafted in 2021.

The other reason is that the victory was sealed by the tandem of Harris and Cordarrelle Patterson taking seven carries for 69 yards to wile away the final five minutes of the win. Harris punctuated the drive with a bowling ball-looking 21-yard run inside the Chargers' 5-yard-line, after which the Steelers kneeled the game out.

Through three weeks, Harris is sixth in rushing attempts (55) and 12th in rushing yards (209) after his 70-yard day against L.A. Harris has yet to score this season, however.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Najee Harris' injury!

Najee Harris Has Never Missed A Game

Fellow RB Jaylen Warren was also hurt in Week 3

© Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Harris bounced up after that final run, celebrating with his teammates and showing no sign of any type of injury or issue. However, it now seems likely that it was simply a mixture of toughness and adrenaline that was keeping him from favoring that right shoulder.

To compound that news, it was also reported by Farabaugh that nominal RB2 Jaylen Warren , who has become more of a 1-B to Harris' 1-A in recent years, was heading in for an MRI on his knee on Monday.

Warren has been dealing with a hamstring injury to start the year, but this seems like it is a new ailment he picked up against L.A. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that Warren didn't seem to be running "smoothly", which is why he was pulled and replaced by Patterson down the stretch.

If things break wrong for Pittsburgh, it could be a heavy diet of Cordarrelle Patterson for the Steelers' offense in Week 4.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.