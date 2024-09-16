Since the start of the 2023 season, it has seemed like nothing can go wrong for the Houston Texans .

That good feeling rolled on into the 2024 campaign, as Houston started the season 2-0. However, despite a scrappy 19-13 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 2, one of their biggest offseason additions, RB Joe Mixon , picked up a right ankle injury on a familiar play.

Mixon exited the game after picking up the injury in the second half, but returned to take one fourth-quarter carry before departing again, this time for good. Mixon is set to undergo an MRI on his right ankle on Monday afternoon to determine the extent of the injury, though at first glance it seems safe to say Mixon will not be back for Week 3.

Check back for the latest updates on Mixon's injury and recovery timetable.

Mixon's Injury Stems From What Looked Like a Hip Drop Tackle

The league voted to outlaw the tackling style this offseason

During the play where Mixon picked up the ankle injury, it looked an awful lot like Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards used a hip drop tackle to get the running back to the ground, which resulted in Mixon's right ankle and foot getting caught under Edwards' body as he dragged Mixon down.

After several high-profile players suffered major injuries due to the so-called hip drop tackle last year, the most notable of which was Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews , the league voted to outlaw the tackle this offseason, with a 15-yard personal foul penalty accompanying any offense.

No players have been penalized for this offense through the first two weeks of the season, which is likely music to the ears of many. Tons of players were against the rule change and the NFLPA objected to the adoption of the measure as well, though their reservations fell on deaf ears.

However, Mixon was vocal after the game regarding his frustration with the officials for not calling a penalty on the play, though it has been reported that the league will review the play for a possible fine for Edwards.

There have been several similar hip-drop-looking tackles throughout the first two weeks that haven't been called either. Mixon says it's time for the league to put up or shut up on the issue.

As noted by Dr. Jeff Mueller, this injury comes with added worry because Mixon missed 10 games with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot back in 2020. Not only that, but Mixon has had four other injuries to his right foot/ankle area since 2017 (per DraftSharks):

December 2017: Pedal ankle sprain/pull, unspecified Grade 1 (no missed time)

October 2020: Pedal foot sprain (lisfranc injury) (10-game absence)

September 2021: Pedal ankle sprain/pull, unspecified Grade 1 (no missed time)

December 2021: Pedal ankle sprain/pull, unspecified Grade 1 (no missed time)

September 2024: foot/ankle injury (?)

Mixon's absence is not only frustrating because he's a starter for the Texans, but also because the former Bengal had started off so strong in his new Houston home. Mixon led the NFL in Week 1 in both carries (30) and rushing yards (159) and was on his way to another solid game in Week 2, as he'd piled up 50 scrimmage yards on 12 touches before he was forced to leave.

Behind Mixon, Dare Ogunbowale saw the biggest snap count spike in Week 2, with 20 offensive snaps, while Cam Akers had 13. Dameon Pierce would be in the conversation, but he's dealing with an ankle issue of his own.

Ogunbowale took two carries for three yards and caught both of his targets for 20 yards. Meanwhile, Akers had seven carries for 32 yards and caught his lone target for another three yards. We expect a sort of committee to form here in Mixon's absence, with Akers taking early down work and Ogunbowale coming in for the passing downs.

