Sam Darnold ready to face former team.

Addison's absence leaves Vikings' offense vulnerable

The Minnesota Vikings will look to improve to 2-0 when they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Unfortunately for the Vikings, they will be without wide receiver Jordan Addison while they do so.

The Vikings lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to free agency and J.J. McCarthy to an injury in the preseason that will have him sidelined for the entire NFL season. Sam Darnold looked ready in his debut, tossing a pair of touchdowns in a win against the New York Giants.

Once McCarthy went down, there was some optimism that Darnold could command the offense and succeed. After all, the duo of Justin Jefferson and Addison is the best receiving corps Darnold has had as a starting quarterback, and that's with T.J. Hockenson starting the season on the PUP list.

Niners Defense Can Let Out a Sigh of Relief

Addison crushed San Francisco last time out

Darnold will go against his former team without Addison on the field.

This is a huge blow ahead of the matchup against the NFC juggernaut 49ers. Addison got to play San Francisco as a rookie last season and showed out.

Addison was the WR1 for the Vikings in that contest, as Justin Jefferson was sidelined with a hamstring injury. The USC product delivered with seven receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-17 upset against the 49ers.

Those who just looked at the score of the Vikings' 28-6 thumping of the New York Giants probably expected to see a better stat line than just three catches for 35 yards. But Addison exited the contest in the third quarter after suffering a right ankle injury.

What might infuriate Vikings fans is that Addison suffered the injury on a hip-drop tackle, a move the NFL voted unanimously to ban for the 2024 season. That didn't stop Giants linebacker Darius Muasau, though.

Coming into the contest, Addison was dealing with an injury to his right ankle but officially received no injury designation ahead of the contest, though he only returned to practice the Monday leading up to Week 1.

This could be a significant blow to the Vikings' hopes this season. In addition to the injuries he was/is dealing with, Addison still faces discipline from the NFL that could cause him to miss time.

Addison was found by a Los Angeles Police Officer asleep at the wheel and blocked a lane of traffic around LAX on July 12. His court date is scheduled for Oct. 7. In addition to any legal repercussions, the NFL can still suspend him for violating the NFL Personal Conduct Policy.

