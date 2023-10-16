Highlights Nick Aldis, former NWA Champion, has joined WWE as the new SmackDown General Manager and it seems to be a permanent position.

Aldis has had an impressive wrestling career outside of WWE, but his future with the company appears to be in an authority role rather than in the ring.

Reports suggest that Aldis has signed a full-time deal with WWE and will be staying with the company for the foreseeable future, indicating that he will have a significant role on WWE television.

WWE revealed a brand-new SmackDown General Manager this week as Nick Aldis made his debut for the company, and it appears he'll be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

The former NWA Champion joined in the summer as a producer on a trial basis, working behind the scenes for the last few months, and his stint with the wrestling giant appears to have been made permanent.

His on-air debut came out of nowhere and was a shock to many, with no reports suggesting he'd be venturing down that road, but it's a welcome addition to the blue brand on Friday nights. With Adam Pearce operating as Raw's GM for some time now, it only made sense to add an official to SmackDown too, and Aldis is a solid choice.

Who is Nick Aldis?

For anyone unaware of Aldis, he's been an elite wrestler all over the globe for almost two decades now. Wrestling for the likes of Ring of Honor, TNA and NWA, he's made a name for himself wherever he's been and won titles everywhere. He was a dominant force for NWA as he held the NWA Championship for 1043 days and even wrestled Cody Rhodes in the main event of the All In supershow that eventually led to the creation of AEW.

Aldis has had one hell of a career outside of the WWE but was always destined to get there somehow. Interestingly though, it seems his future with the company lies outside of the ring and in more of an authority role. Still, he's shown numerous times over the years how gifted he is with a microphone in his hand, so he's sure to deliver the goods whenever called upon on WWE television.

READ MORE: 10 times WWE signed a superstar with big potential and wasted their talentDuring a segment between Triple H, Pearce and Dominik Mysterio, 'The Game' introduced Aldis as the brand-new head of SmackDown, and he immediately got to work. First announcing Kevin Owens' move to the blue brand, he then booked Charlotte Flair in a Smackdown Women's Championship match next week against Iyo Sky.

Aldis then appeared in a segment between Rhodes, Jey Uso and the Bloodline, and it seems he will be playing a significant role on WWE television going forward. So, will he be sticking around for long?

Latest news on Nick Aldis' WWE status

Following his debut on television, reports have surfaced that Aldis has signed a full-time deal with WWE and will be remaining with the company for the foreseeable future. Sean Ross Sapp has reported for Fightful that he was operating on a trial basis throughout the summer, working as a backstage producer, but his move to TV was partnered with a new full-time contract.

According to Ringside News, Aldis wasn't included in this week's SmackDown producers report, indicating that his role on television as a GM will take him away from his initial job in the company. Only time will tell, but WWE certainly have a gem on their hands with the Englishman, and we can't wait to see what he does next for them.

Ring Name Nick Aldis Real Name Nicholas Aldis Date of Birth 6 November 1986 (age 36) Height 6 ft 4 in Weight 242 lb Hometown Docking, Norfolk Nicknames The National Treasure Finishing Move King's Lynn Cloverleaf

Check out the table above to learn a little more about Nick Aldis.

