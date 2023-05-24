Laura Woods fired back at Noel Gallagher after the Oasis superstar and famous Manchester City fan called Arsenal fans “idiots”.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Gallagher questioned why Ilkay Gundogan would leave Man City for Arsenal this summer.

When host Jim White told Gallagher that he was being “quite dismissive” about Arsenal, the City supporter responded: "I love it with that lot because the fans are idiots! They are! They've got more fan channels than any club in world sport.

"There's about 1,000 of them, you can't look at YouTube without seeing some fan channel.

"I know quite a few [Arsenal fans] and they were giving it the big 'un in January/February and they know they were.

"And I watch enough of their fan channels because it is highly amusing and they know they were, they come out with this, 'it's good against evil and all the money' and all that. It's just like, suck it up."

Video: Noel Gallagher calls Arsenal fans ‘idiots’

Watch the clip here:

What did Laura Woods say in response to Noel Gallagher?

Arsenal fan Woods has now hit back at Gallagher.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s The Sports Breakfast show, she said: “You could call all football fans idiots. They’re just passionate, aren’t they?

“And Noel, the reason we’ve got more fan channels is because we’ve got more fans - sorry!

(Credit: talkSPORT)

“Mikel Arteta doesn’t need to tell his fans to liven up a little bit to get them going, I’m just saying, Noel. As much as I love you…

“He can say what he wants. They’ve absolutely done us this season and so he’s completely right in some senses but, not the fans.

“We’re all idiots. Everyone’s an idiot!”

Woods added: “I remember getting a lot of stick for not backing Arsenal. From the beginning of the season, I’ve never not said that City would turn it on in the run-in and they did.

“Noel, if you’re calling our guys idiots we’ll have to play you ‘miserable Mark’ who said ‘I was not even that impressed, it was a bit of an anti-climax to win it how we did, I was a bit bored by it’, come on!

“I’d rather have our fans than a fan like that.”

Touché!

Despite losing out to Man City in this season’s Premier League title race, Arsenal have wrapped up second place and will be competing in next season’s Champions League as a result.

While Arteta and his players will naturally be disappointed to have missed out on the title, to push Pep Guardiola’s revered side so close is still an achievement in itself.