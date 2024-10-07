The year of 2024 has certainly been a memorable one in the world of boxing. With the dust still settling from the epic battle between Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua at a packed Wembley Stadium, fans still have some huge bouts to look forward to before the year is out.

Perhaps the most anticipated of those is the rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, which is finally set to take place on the 21st of December. It seems like fans have been waiting forever for this fight, with delays from both camps setting the date back further and further, but now we are gladly just a few months away from these two giants going at it again.

Saudi Arabia once again plays host to the second installment in this sequel of heavyweight contests, with the hopes that the score will finally be settled, and we will have a clear winner and undisputed champion.

Laura Woods quickly said sorry to the viewers watching at home

Fury, who is a man not known for his ability to keep his mouth shut, has already begun the fighting talk through social media and TV appearances, with the Gypsy King landing himself in some hot water over the weekend during an interview live on TNT sports.

The 6"9 giant was attending the Nick Ball vs Ronny Rias fight in Liverpool, supporting his younger cousin, Walter Fury, who was fighting on the undercard. In classic Fury fashion, he did not hesitate to grab a microphone and have a chat with the crew of presenters and pundits.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury has won all three of the rematches that he has had in his career by stoppage.

Presenter Laura Woods, of course, was eager to ask him about his preparation for the Usyk fight, with Fury not holding back with his tough talk.

"However, I'm going to go in there in destroy mode. Last time I went to box him, and I was being cautious. I was boxing the head right off him. Let's talk facts. But this time I'm not going for a points decision. I'm going to knock a motherf***** out. I'm not even sure if you can say that on TNT."

Woods was then very quick to speak up and apologise for Tyson's brazen language, saying: "It might be past the watershed, but I probably do have to apologise to a couple of people watching if you're offended by that, it is Tyson Fury, though, so you might get a bit of that anyway."

Fury then chirped back in classic style with: "I'll apologise for my behaviour. If you don't like it, change the channel."

Tyson Fury is Ready For Revenge

The Gypsy King has only ever lost one boxing fight

Clearly, Fury is not going to change his ways at the ripe age of 36, with the heavyweight machine always being himself, whether you like it or not. He would go on to talk about his preparations for the fight, explaining how he does not need a 12-week fighting camp and simply just needs a few weeks of good sparring in order to be ready to take on Usyk.

"Listen, I don't need a 12-week camp. I've been boxing all my life. I'm ready to go tonight, tomorrow, next weekend, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday. It doesn't really matter."

Tyson Fury's professional boxing record (as of 07/10/24) 36 fights 34 wins 1 loss By knockout 24 0 By decision 10 1 Draws 1

Despite the vulgar language, Fury has built even more hype around this encounter after these fighting words. He is clearly feeling confident and looks in perhaps the best shape of his career. With just over two months to go until the fight, tension is sure to build up even more between Fury and Usyk, with fans finally getting a resolution to this conflict on the 21st of December.