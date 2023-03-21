Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic was controversially sent off against Manchester United in the FA Cup and radio presenters Laura Woods and Jamie O'Hara found themselves in a heated disagreement over the length of his ban.

The striker is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after pushing referee Chris Kavanagh, with the FA stressing that the standard punishment for his dismissal was "clearly insufficient."

A player is generally suspended for three games in the case of violent conduct, but the length of the ban can be extended depending on the circumstances.

In this instance, many have called for an example to be made of the Serbian. Former Premier League star Chris Sutton even suggested the striker should be banned for 10 matches.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Woods and O'Hara discussed whether such a punishment would be fair and it's safe to say O'Hara felt strongly on the issue.

Woods and O'Hara argue over Mitrovic punishment

Woods attempted to argue that a longer punishment for Mitrovic would be justified, so as to deter aspiring footballers from treating referees in the same manner.

"There are young players watching that thinking 'look at that, we're going to do that – that looks quite cool, we can do whatever we want to the referee.'"

O'Hara, however, was having none of it.

Why Mitrovic's red card was different to Bruno Fernandes' push

"They don't think that Laura. I was with my 12-year-old yesterday... They know what's right and wrong," he said.

Woods then responded: “I’m sure your 12-year-old is perfectly angelic, but there are some that aren’t.

“We heard from someone earlier this morning that the kids are covering their mouths, like the Premier League footballers do."

But O'Hara still refused to back down.

Aleksandar Mitrović was sent off for abusing the referee during Fulham's FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford

“We don’t need to make an example of Mitrovic because he lost his rag," he stressed.

“How many players lose their rag on a football pitch? Man United used to surround the referee for fun, Arsenal do it this season.

“I don’t agree with what he’s done, but to talk about banning him for ten games is outrageous."

He added: “What he did was wrong, we all know that. Don’t touch the referee. He’s got sent off, he looks a fool, he’ll get fined by his club.

“He’s got a three-game ban, Fulham will lose him for massive matches. We all lose our rag. They are always on the edge."

Yet, despite O'Hara's insistence, Woods remained unconvinced.

“It doesn’t mean you can push them! It doesn’t matter, there’s an official on the pitch, you do what they say," she argued.

Check out the argument in full below:

VIDEO: Laura Woods and Jamie O'Hara clash over Mitrovic's ban

FA release statement on Mitrovic

Back in 1998, Paulo di Canio was banned for 11 games for shoving a ref, while playing for Sheffield Wednesday against Arsenal.

And it seems Mitrovic may be subject to a similar punishment.

"The standard punishment which would otherwise apply to Aleksandar Mitrovic for the sending-off offence of violent conduct that he committed towards the match referee is clearly insufficient," the FA's statement read.

"In addition, Aleksandar Mitrovic's behaviour and/or language was allegedly improper and/or abusive and/or insulting and/or threatening following his dismissal."