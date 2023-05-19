Laura Woods, one of the most popular sports presenters on TV, is reportedly in talks to be the face of a new channel’s Premier League coverage next season.

According to Mail Online, Woods is in talks with BT Sport as they prepare to rebrand as TNT Sports for the start of the 2023-2024 campaign.

Channel owners Warner Brothers Discovery are allegedly confident she will sign up after the discussions.

Speculation around the role, which would see the 35-year-old Woods presenting live matches and having involvement in other programming, only increased after Jake Humphrey announced he would be stepping back from BT Sport.

"After 10 wonderful years, I am stepping back from BT," Humphrey wrote on Twitter. "As a football fan, hosting Premier League matches, FA Cup games and European Finals has meant the world to me. It has been my dream job.

"I’ve loved being a very small part of a world class production team".

Who has Laura Woods worked for?

Woods currently works for DAZN, ITV, talkSPORT and Amazon Prime, having left Sky Sports last year after starting out with the company in 2009.

Named SJA Sports Presenter of the Year in March 2022, Woods covers football, boxing and NFL.

She is also the host of talkSPORT’s Breakfast, one of the most listened to shows in the UK, and regularly is involved in hilarious viral moments with her co-host Ally McCoist.

Woods regularly works with high-profile brands and interviews the biggest names in world football.

Warner Brothers Discovery and BT Sport launch joint venture

A joint venture between BT Sport and Warner Bros Discovery was announced in September 2022, with both services set to be combined into a single streaming platform in the UK called TNT Sports.

The brand aims to pay homage to the legacies of both BT Sport and Eurosport, while also offering an expanded and premium service.

BT Sport is currently the rights holder of European football in the UK, showing Champions League and Europa League football. It has recently extended the rights deals for these tournaments until 2027.

BT Sport also often broadcasts the Saturday lunchtime kick-offs in the Premier League, sharing the competition's domestic rights with Sky Sports and Amazon Prime.

The Premier League is expected to open renewal negotiations for domestic rights later this year, and with DAZN and Apple reportedly interested, there will be more competition than ever before.

It has been suggested that a possible solution could be abolishing the 3pm kickoff blackout in the UK to make all games available for broadcast.

Jules Breach, Matt Smith and Lynsey Hipgrave are among the current presenters for BT Sport. The extent of the presenting team shake-up is not yet known.