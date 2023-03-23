Laura Woods echoed the sentiments of boxing fans up and down the country after it was confirmed that Tyson Fury's world heavyweight title unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk was off.

The unification bout had been scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium on 29th April, with Fury seeking to defend his WBC title while winning the IBF, WBA and WBO belts held by Usyk.

It was confirmed yesterday that negotiations had broken down, however, with the rematch clause believed to be the sticking point for Fury.

The fight would have given boxing its first undisputed world heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999, with many fans now disappointed that the encounter will no longer happen.

Speaking on her talkSPORT show, Woods made her frustration at the situation clear.

What did Laura Woods say about Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk?

“Every time the posts were moved, Usyk agreed to it,” said Woods, who also presents boxing on DAZN.

“Boxing fans in this country deserve better. Fight fans in general deserve better. It’s a catastrophe in terms of PR for the world of boxing at the moment.

“It doesn’t look good for Fury. I don’t understand it.”

Why did negotiations for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk collapse?

Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, then appeared on talkSPORT, confirming reports that Fury had been overly demanding during negotiations despite securing a 70/30 split of the fight purse.

“The fight is called off. The reason for that is it went too far,” Krassyuk said.

“There was a feeling that after Usyk accepted 70/30 Tyson Fury started to think he can put a saddle on his neck and start riding Usyk as much as he can. It is not right.

“Usyk accepted the 70/30 split. He was so loyal and he was so willing to make this fight happen. But this fight is not about Tyson Fury. It is about the WBC belt and expanding his collection.”

Krassyuk was asked to reveal what Fury's demands were, to which he replied: “If I start telling you the list of things he wanted, 15 minutes would not be enough.

“There was a list of things he wanted to get in his favour which were absolutely unacceptable and complete disrespect to the unified champion and former undisputed champion.”

British boxing star Anthony Joshua has also waded in on the saga, accusing Fury's camp of being too difficult to negotiate with.