James Maddison has had a very successful start to life at Tottenham Hotspur. The Englishman was a player in demand after he suffered relegation with Leicester City last season.

It was Spurs who won the race for his signature, with the north London club paying £40m for his services. The attacking midfielder penned a five-year deal with the north London outfit.

Maddison has hit the ground running at his new club. He bagged two assists on his debut against Brentford earlier this month. He was then sensational as Tottenham defeated Manchester United 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

James Maddison interviewed by Laura Woods and Ally McCoist

Following his move, Maddison sat down for an interview with TNT Sports duo, Laura Woods and Ally McCoist. Woods is an Arsenal fan and couldn't resist poking fun at Maddison's decision to join their fierce rivals.

Woods said in the interview: "Another thing me and Ally [McCoist] share is a real joy of watching you play football. It is not just football, we love your interviews and your personality in general, which begs the question… why Spurs?"

The question prompted the trio to burst out laughing. Maddison pointed a finger at Woods and said: "Arsenal fan, Laura, in case you didn't know!"

Woods replied: "I am only jealous because I wanted you to come to us!"

Maddison then responded to the question by reflecting on his final time at Leicester and admitted he could see himself playing for Tottenham before making the move.

Laura Woods responds to angry Spurs fans after James Maddison interview

While Maddison appeared to take the question well, numerous Tottenham fans watching the interview were not as amused. In fact, Woods wound up Spurs fans so much that she was trending on Twitter.

The television presenter did not seem too bothered, writing on the social media platform: "Just got off a flight and see I’m trending for upsetting Spurs fans. Wonderful".

That comment only seemed to wind up Spurs fans even more, with one supporter of the north London club saying it came across 'poorly', that it even made McCoist uncomfortable and that it shocked a lack of respect to Maddison.

Woods replied: "Stop being ridiculous. James is a friend & we laughed about it afterwards too. Best not to put words in Ally’s mouth either. Trust me, no one was bothered. Just a few of your fans annoyed an Arsenal fan mentioned you."

After another Spurs fans said she should be a 'neutral presenter', Woods responded: "No I’m not actually, I’m employed to have a personality too. Lighten up, Phil. Jesus".

Woods has history of winding up Tottenham fans

It's not the first time that Woods has angered Spurs fans. In May, during her time with talkSPORT, Woods hit back at a Spurs fan who slammed her for being 'bias'.

While, two months prior, she couldn't resist winding up a Spurs fan who called her and other Arsenal fans 'cringe' and 'desperate'.

Woods' interview with Maddison won't be the last time she angers Spurs fans, that's for sure.