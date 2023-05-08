Laura Woods hit back at Eddie Howe after the Newcastle United boss commented about Arsenal’s game management following Sunday’s Premier League clash at St. James’ Park.

Arsenal secured a 2-0 win to keep their title hopes alive.

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring in the first half before Fabian Schar netted an own goal in the 71st minute.

What did Eddie Howe say about Arsenal?

Speaking after the match, Howe told reporters: “They managed the game well from their perspective. They slowed it down, lots of breaks in play, which was frustrating for us.

“Naturally, we wanted the ball in play more. Especially when you’re chasing the game.

“But we have to look at what we can control. We can’t control that. That’s the referee’s job.

“What we can control is taking our chances and possibly defending better than we did today.”

Video: Eddie Howe on Arsenal's game management

Watch the clip here:

What did Laura Woods say in response to Eddie Howe?

However, talkSPORT host and Arsenal fan Laura Woods hit back at Howe’s complaints on Monday.

“Howe was referencing the lack of time the ball was in play – which is a big problem across the league,” she said.

“But particularly with Newcastle… this stat has cropped up across social media over the weekend.

“The stat is how long each team spends with the ball in play this season (on average). Newcastle are bottom with 52 per cent.

“Average delay before restarting play… Newcastle are second from bottom. Brentford are bottom of that one.

“Average delay time before goal kicks… Newcastle are bottom with 36.8 minutes.

“Lots of people are saying, ‘Hang on a minute, this is a bit hypocritical’.

“Especially regarding the 0-0 draw at the Emirates earlier this season. I went to that game and there was a lot of controversy about time-wasting.

“So I think Arsenal maybe played them at their own game.”

Newcastle's ball in play stat

Indeed, Sky Sports have shown that Newcastle are the Premier League team that have the lowest percentage of time with the ball in play this season.

Will Arsenal win the Premier League?

Arsenal are now 16 points clear of second-placed Newcastle following Sunday’s match.

Mikel Arteta’s side remain hot on Manchester City’s heels in the race for the Premier League title.

Arsenal sit one point behind City with three fixtures remaining. City, though, have a game in hand over the Gunners.