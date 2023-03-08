Laura Woods has revealed why boxer Ebanie Bridges is one of her favourite women in sport.

The presenter welcomed Bridges to her show on talkSPORT this week, praising the Australian for her achievements in and out of the boxing ring.

Bridges, the current IBF female bantamweight champion with a record of nine wins and one loss, first rose to prominence after appearing at weigh-ins in lingerie.

She has since recorded victories against boxers such as Shannon O'Connell, María Cecilia Román and Bec Connolly, with her only defeat coming against Shannon Courtenay.

Bridges is currently recovering from a hand injury but is hoping to return to the ring later this year.

What did Laura Woods say about Ebanie Bridges?

Woods praised Bridges both for her boxing ability and the way she chooses to market herself.

“I was mentioning you earlier as one of my favourite women in the world of sport,” Woods said.

“But, as exciting as you are in the ring when you fight, you are this absolute ball of energy outside of the ring as well and I just love it and I think you’re wonderful.

“I think it’s wonderful what you do, the way that you market yourself. There’s not just one way a woman needs to present herself and it’s nobody’s judgement at all.

“And I think what you’re doing is equally as brilliant for positivity and all of those kind of things around women, so well done you and I cannot wait to see you fight again.”

Ebanie Bridges addresses criticism of her career

While Woods is a strong supporter of Bridges, the boxer has also attracted criticism from some quarters for her approach to marketing herself.

“It’s something different and people can’t handle it, they’re not open minded,” Bridges told talkSPORT.

“I think it’s very empowering to do something that people don’t agree with because it’s good to do what’s right for you and I’m hoping I can inspire other women to not give a f*** what other people think and do what’s right for you

“Don’t care what people say online, I get as many good comments as bad comments, but who are they? How much money are they making? I’m pretty sure if they could make money and do it they would.

“It’s judgemental and I’ve been fighting judgemental people and closed-minded people my whole life and I’ll keep doing it to set an example.”