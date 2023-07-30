A single strike from Lauren James in the sixth minute allowed England to claim a 1-0 win over Denmark.

On Saturday 29 July, 21-year-old James received her orders and started her first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup game.

Her inclusion in the starting line-up came after Sarina Wiegman decided to bench Lauren Hemp, who was a substitute for the clash against Denmark.

Six minutes in, the Chelsea forward received a quick ball from Rachel Daly, who was playing left-back once again under the Lionesses manager.

Upon finding the ball at her feet, James shot through a stream of red shirts from 20 yards and netted in the far corner.

Simultaneously bagging her second England goal and her first of the summer tournament, she shone in attack until the 76th minute.

After Alessia Russo and Ella Toone were taken off, James dropped back into the midfield while Hemp came on to change the pace of the game.

After 90 minutes of wizardry, James deservedly received the Player of the Match award for her brilliant strike and helped earn England three points.

Following the game, Republic of Ireland’s Ruehsa Littlejohn headed to social media to joke: ‘Lauren James shouldn’t be allowed to play,’ while many fans dubbed her as a ‘cheat code’.

However, one viewer has compiled two minutes worth of LJ’s best bits against Denmark - and it’s clear to see she is a game-changer.

Watch the compilation of Lauren James against Denmark here:

In the clip, James can be seen giving numerous Danish players the slip, putting a powerful ball past Lene Christensen and managing to stay on her feet through some tricky tackles.

According to Fotmob, yesterday’s winning performance earned her an 8.5 player rating — the second-highest of the entire England squad.

She bettered veteran right-back Lucy Bronze by 0.1, Alex Greenwood’s 8.2, and closely contested Daly’s high 8.6 rating.

As well as registering three on-target shots and an 89 per cent accurate pass rate, James won 100 per cent of her tackles during the match, made eight recoveries and won eight out of 12 ground duels.

Has Lauren James played for England before?

Having missed out on England's EURO 2022 campaign, James received her first senior cap in September 2022.

During a World Cup 2-0 qualifying match against Austria, the winger made her debut appearance in the 79th minute as she came on to replace Toone.

In February 2023, James scored her first international senior goal to help the side claim a 4-0 victory over South Korea in the Arnold Clark Cup.

England’s opening game of the 2023 Women’s World Cup against Haiti saw Lauren James claiming her first minutes at a major international tournament.

In the 61st minute, Wiegman opted to swap Hemp for James and earned herself a 6.8 player rating on FotMob.

When is Lauren James’s next game?

Due to her efforts in England's match against Denmark, James is expected to feature in the team’s final group game against China.

Right now, it is not known whether she will be utilised as a super substitute, or be included in Wiegman’s starting line-up.

The China vs England game takes place at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide on Tuesday, 1 August at 12:00 pm BST.