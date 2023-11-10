Highlights The Utah Jazz are struggling and currently in 14th place in the Western Conference standings.

Despite their overall struggles, Lauri Markkanen continues to perform at a high level, averaging 24.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Markkanen's production is impressive considering he is being heavily targeted by opposing teams and is the clear leader of the team.

The Utah Jazz aren't exactly setting the world on fire during the opening weeks of the 2023-24 NBA season. After getting waxed by an up-and-coming Indiana Pacers squad on Wednesday, the crew from Salt Lake City is currently languishing in 14th place in the Western Conference standings. While not much is going right for coach Will Hardy's club, Lauri Markkanen's ascension to the league's upper echelon has somehow continued undaunted.

Nine games into the season, the 'Finnisher' is averaging 24.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, he's connecting on 47.4 percent of his shot attempts overall, 44.6 percent of his tries from deep and 86.8 percent from the charity stripe. Without his considerable on-court contributions, Jazz fans wouldn't have much to grasp onto at this point.

The Jazz are increasingly looking like a team playing for the lottery

Despite the fact that they punted on a potential Play-In bid down the stretch of last season, Utah could probably still be labeled as one of the big surprises of the 2022-23 campaign. Their jettisoning of All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert notwithstanding, the Jazz hovered around the .500 mark for most of the campaign. Flash forward to now, though, and the team isn't catching anyone off guard.

On the contrary, they have been consistently behind the curve so far. At the time of this writing, Utah ranks 27th out of 30 teams on the defensive side of the basketball, conceding a whopping 118.9 points per 100 possessions. And while the team has proven slightly more adept at getting buckets, its net rating of minus-8.8 is still a bottom-two mark in the Association. Getting John Collins on the cheap was cute, and Jordan Clarkson continues to be one of the most entertaining gunners in the game, but it's difficult to envision this Danny Ainge construct making any postseason noise.

Lauri Markkanen - NBA Statistics 2022-23 2023-24 Points 25.6 24.0 Rebounds 8.6 8.8 Assists 1.9 1.7 Field goal % 49.9 47.4 3-point field goal % 39.1 44.6

None of this should be taken as an indictment on Markkanen. His numbers not only make him the clear alpha dog and go-to guy in Jazzland – they put him in rarefied air as a seven-footer in the NBA. Through games played on Nov. 6, only four other players measuring 6-foot-10 or taller have matched or exceeded Markkanen's scoring average: reigning MVP Joel Embiid and former MVPs Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Durant. Of that lot, none have made as many three-pointers (37) or committed as few turnovers (14) as Markkanen.

That Utah is getting this production for $17.3 million this season is borderline criminal. Perhaps equally as impressive is the fact that Markkanen is doing all this while being firmly in the crosshairs of the opposition. Said Hardy before the season of the challenge Markkanen is now facing, via The Salt Lake Tribune: "This year is going to be hard for Lauri. ... One, he’s a marked man on the scouting report in a way that he wasn’t at the beginning of last season. Two, because there are expectations for him, there’s going to be a different level of scrutiny."

Markkanen isn't the only good thing going in Utah

Ainge clearly struck gold with Markkanen as part of the trade return for Mitchell, but that's not the only stroke of good luck/master front office maneuvering he's notched in the last year or so. His decision to select combo guard Keyonte George with the 16th overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft looks like a big winner, too. It has been evident from Summer League that the 20-year-old is equipped to do major damage at the highest level of hooping.

Across six contests in the summer, George averaged an eye-opening 18.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per outing and flirted with 40 percent shooting from deep. His roll has slowed now that real games – against real competition – are being played, but he has arguably been the best point-man on a Jazz roster lacking a clear quarterback option in the early going. To date, he's averaging 7.3 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.2 boards per contest with shooting splits of 42-33-70.

Clearly, he has got some growing up to do before he can be counted on to be a true difference-maker at the NBA level. In the meantime, though, he and the rest of the players in Utah have Markkanen to help steer them in the right direction.

"You don’t always choose to be the leader, and Lauri is the leader. And the guys look to him in tough moments,” said Hardy. “And so there could be something going on in his game where he doesn’t feel good, and the way that he carries himself in those hard moments is not just going to impact his own play, but it’s going to impact the rest of our team. And he knows that, he and I have talked about that a lot. I think he’s ready for that responsibility."

