Highlights Lauri Markkanen plans to wait to sign a larger deal, bypassing the Aug. 6 deadline for an extension with the Jazz.

His impressive stats and accolades make him worth a much larger contract than the four-year, $113 million extension he's eligible for.

Markkanen's decision to delay his signing allows him to avoid being traded, giving him and the Jazz time to work out a more lucrative extension.

After the rush of Paul George , Klay Thompson , Mikal Bridges and the major offseason moves made around the NBA , Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen has dominated the headlines as the last remaining big fish in the pond.

Markkanen has been most often attached to the Golden State Warriors , but it doesn't appear Dubs general manager Mike Dunleavy is willing to part with guard Brandin Podeziemski, whom the Jazz have demanded in any potential deal.

With trade talks at a stalemate, the conversation has turned to whether the 7-foot forward will sign the long-term contract extension he's available to with Utah.

If Markkanen signs an extension with the Jazz by Aug. 6, he would be eligible to be traded by the 2024-25 trade deadline. If he waits to sign, he will not be eligible to be dealt until after next season.

According to reports, Markkanen has made a decision whether to sign by Aug. 6 or wait it out in hopes of a potentially larger deal next offseason.

Lauri Markkanen Reportedly Makes Jazz Extension Decision

Markkanen plans to wait to sign a larger deal

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Finnish forward plans to bypass the Aug. 6 deadline and wait to sign a long-term deal.

This makes sense for a few reasons.

Markkanen could've signed a four-year, $113 million extension since free agency opened in early July. But his averages of 24.5 points and 8.4 rebounds on 49/40/89 shooting splits during his two seasons in Utah, combined with his All-Star appearance and Most Improved Player Award in 2022-23, make him worth a much larger deal.

Markkanen has stated his desire to stay in Utah. Skipping past the Aug. 6 deadline guarantees he won't be traded and gives him and the Jazz time to work out an extension. He "knows he’s going to get major money either now or next summer," per The Athletic, so he may as well wait.

Markkanen will be eligible to sign a four-year, $188.95 million max extension or a five-year, $250 million deal heading into 2025-26, according to Yahoo!Sports.

It appears that's the path he'll take to stay in Utah.