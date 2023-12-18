Highlights The breakout play of Lauri Markkanen was crucial for the Utah Jazz last season, and he continues to perform at a high level in 2023-24.

The Jazz stumbled out of the gate this season, but Markkanen is committed to his current situation and believes in what the team is building.

The Jazz value Markkanen and are unlikely to part ways unless they receive a significant package in return, similar to what they got for Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Last season, the Utah Jazz were one of the NBA's biggest early-year surprises, playing .500 basketball even though they had shipped out All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the summer. Even after the Jazz dealt Mike Conley and went into tank mode later in 2022-23, the team somehow kept itself in the play-in conversation until the final weeks of the campaign.

While a lot of things clicked for the Jazz during that stretch, the breakout play of Lauri Markkanen was undoubtedly the thing most responsible for keeping Will Hardy's crew in the race. The 26-year-old has continued to perform at a high level during his second go-round in Utah, averaging 23.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and a steal per game in addition to sinking 39.0 percent of his three-point attempts.

Despite that output, the Jazz stumbled out of the gate in 2023-24, posting a 9-17 record through games played on December 17. What's more — there have been rumblings that Jazz decision-makers Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik are willing to listen to offers for Markkanen. For his part, however, Markkanen sounds like a player who's beyond committed to his current situation.

Markkanen: 'I really believe' in the Jazz

The Finn has found a home

The Athletic's Sam Amick spoke recently with Markkanen about his incredible recent growth, his future and the trade chatter that has suddenly cropped up around him. Where the latter aspects are concerned, the Jazz forward made it clear that he fully understands the business side of life in the Association:

"Yeah. And I’ve been traded, I guess, technically, three times with draft night included. Sometimes I knew about it. Sometimes I didn’t. So I kind of learned the business side of basketball. I’ve kind of learned to just go day by day and really put the work in and try to play to the best of my abilities and whatever happens happens, really."

Just because he has rolled with the punches in the past — and is prepared to do so again, if necessary — though, doesn't mean his eyes are roving. On the contrary, he's already exactly where he wants to be:

"I love being in Utah and it’s a compliment of what you’ve done in the past (that teams have interest). We’ll see. But yeah, I just want to emphasize that I really believe in what we’re building here with the Jazz. Go day by day. Do your best. That’s all you can do."

Reports of Utah being open to at least entertaining Markkanen-centric offers notwithstanding, the feeling seems to be mutual on the part of the franchise.

Unlikely Markkanen & the Jazz part ways

Markkanen is young, extremely talented and on a team-friendly deal

When the Jazz first acquired Markkanen in the deal sending Mitchell to the Cavaliers, the real prize seemed to be the gaggle of future picks and pick swaps the team was able to get as part of the return package. Flash forward to now, and Markkanen's ascension has made that trade one of the best moves in team history. Ainge and Co. aren't keen on letting such a prime piece get away.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, this is the jumping-off point for any negotiations on a Markkanen deal:

"My impression from talking to teams is that it's something resembling the haul the Jazz received for Mitchell and Gobert: so, five-ish firsts and/or players of comparable value."

Lauri Markkanen's Contract 2023-24 $17.3 million 2024-25 $18.0 million

The chances that anyone offers up that kind of package are likely remote; only a handful of teams across the Association even have the assets requisite for doing so. The New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and Brooklyn Nets have the wherewithal, but it gets dicey after that.

Couple that with the fact that Markkanen is still young and growing while having another year left on one of the most team-friendly deals in the Association, and there's little reason for Utah to even consider offers that don't induce double-takes from fans and pundits. In other words, the Jazz may technically be listening, but other teams are going to have to get really loud to even get their attention.