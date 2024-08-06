This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen was the last big name left on the NBA offseason checklist.

That box can now be marked off as Markkanen and the Jazz have reportedly agreed on "a massive, long-term contract extension," per The Athletic.

The deal is expected to be worth upwards of $200 million over five years.

Markkanen has averaged 24.5 points and 8.4 rebounds on 49/40/89 shooting splits over his two seasons in Utah. That includes his first All-Star appearance and the Most Improved Player Award in 2022-23.