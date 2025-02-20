Manchester United have scouted Liam Delap this season and could be well-placed to sign the 22-year-old if Ipswich Town are relegated from the Premier League, according to The Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell.

The Red Devils are targeting a new first-choice striker to bolster Ruben Amorim’s frontline this offseason and may receive a boost in their pursuit of Delap at the end of the campaign.

According to Whitwell, if Ipswich go down, Delap’s transfer fee would be well within United’s budget, making him one to watch in the summer transfer window.

However, if Ipswich avoid relegation, they could demand a higher fee for their top scorer, which may rule the Red Devils out of the race, with Chelsea also keen on the 22-year-old.

Man United Eyeing Liam Delap Deal

He fits into INEOS long-term plans

Speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast, Whitwell revealed that United ‘have definitely looked’ at Delap this season and have a connection to the striker through technical director Jason Wilcox:

“It feels like that has some substance to it. From my perspective, they've definitely looked at him. “Jason Wilcox, who is the technical director, was the academy director when Liam Delap was signed for their [Man City’s] academy, they sold him to Ipswich for something like 20 million. “So a lot of money for a player who hasn't played in the Premier League before. But what a season he's having? “He scored again at Villa Park, lovely finish, 10 goals in the Premier League now for him, that is some going. “What I'm told is that if Ipswich go down, the fee would be within United's finances. If they stay up, maybe not. “It's an interesting dynamic, that one. Chelsea are also, of course, all over him, but I feel like that's a really intriguing sort of prospect, because he fits into that young kind of player that INEOS are after, but he's got that season of experience, and he is a bulldozing kind of figure, isn't he?”

Delap has been a key player for Ipswich in their return to the Premier League, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in 24 top-flight appearances.

The 22-year-old, praised as 'phenomenal' by Jacek Kulig, has contributed to more than half of Ipswich’s 23 league goals this season and remains the driving force behind their survival push.

Ipswich sit 18th in the Premier League with 13 games remaining and two points from safety ahead of their home clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

They will then face Manchester United next Wednesday, in what could serve as an Old Trafford audition for their star striker.

Liam Delap's Ipswich Town Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 24 Goals 10 Assists 2 Expected goals 7.5 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 1,843

