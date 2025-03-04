Manchester United's first-team is in its biggest lull since the start of the Premier League era at present, with poor results continuing to come their way every week in all competitions - but Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic has raved over their youth ranks, and in particular youngster Jaydan Kamason after a strong performance vs Arsenal's under-18's in the FA Youth Cup.

United's young guns went 1-0 up thanks to Jack Fletcher - son of Red Devils hero Darren - and although Arsenal prodigy Max Dowman had a big say as the Gunners went 2-1 up, Kamason's late equaliser set up extra-time, where United progressed. And the defender's performance has seen Whitwell wax lyrical about his talents, shining at least some bright light on United given how poor the senior squad has been this season.

Whitwell: Kamason 'Really Impressive' For Man Utd's Youth Teams

The young defender has been in superb form in recent weeks

Speaking on the 'Talk of the Devils' podcast, Whitwell stated that he was 'really impressed' by the young defender for his physicality, movement and consistency, having played well against Chelsea in the round prior.

Jaydan Kamason's Manchester United statistics - 2024/25, by competition Competition Appearances Goal contributions Under-18 Premier League 10 4 Premier League 2 9 0 UEFA Youth League 4 1 FA Youth Cup 4 3

The Athletic's United writer said:

"Yeah, there's lots of different players to pick out really. I was really impressed by Kamason, I actually sort of sent a message to somebody at half-time saying that he was playing really well. "Just aggressive running, getting forward, he made a brilliant last-ditch tackle to stop what would have been a one-on-one for Arsenal in the first half. "And then he was the one that popped up with a goal to equalise five minutes from time. And it was one of those where it's not really even a chance, it's sort of like a half-chance. But he got the ball on the edge of the box and struck it really firmly - the keeper got some fingertips to it, but it was too powerful for him to keep out. "So really impressed with him after he played well against Chelsea as well in the previous round."

Kamason has two goals and six assists for United's youth teams this season, featuring mainly at right-back with the club tearing up the under-18 Premier League, and he'll likely play a huge part in the rest of the FA Youth Cup having been an ever-present in the competition so far, being labelled as 'having it all' by X account 'United Analyst' following his performance at the Emirates Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jaydan Kamason has two caps for England's youth teams.

They'll face Aston Villa or Plymouth Argyle's young guns in the semi-final - which could set up a tie against Manchester City in the final, with their local rivals facing off against Watford on the other side of the tournament tree.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-03-25.

